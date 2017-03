By MensXP Team ,Monday, 06 Mar 2017



While most of us grew up watching our favourite WWE champs fight and often tried to impersonate them, one man took his love for WWE and particularly for Triple H very seriously. Kichoo Ahmer, a Lahore businessman and an ardent WWE fan, recently got married and the highlight of his ceremony was the groom's entry. You usually watch grooms enter with a peppy track playing in the backdrop but Kichoo entered in the style of Triple H, with a belt and the theme song playing in the backdrop.