This Former MTV Icon Found Inner Peace Through Islam

“[It’s] a religion for all times and all worlds ... I’m living proof,” says Kristiane Backer.

A Rocky Conversion

of our noble Prophet [Muhammad] are [some] of the best-kept secrets in the West. ... [It’s] time we lift that veil.”COURTESY OF KRISTIANE BACKERLike Goethe before her, Backer is a bridge between Europe and the Muslim world.