We have possibly come up with every single way there is to dupe people. But this guy who pretended to be a traffic warden for over a decade really takes the cake!Shahzad is a native of Gujrat and has been impersonating a traffic warden for a better part of his life. The real kicker is the fact that he was friends with almost all the traffic wardens in Lahore and even had ties with the highway police. According to the traffic warden who caught him in his lie, he used to tell wardens from each area a different centre he was affiliated with.