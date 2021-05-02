What's new

This day Ten years ago Usama Bin Ladin was killed

Minutes and Years: The Bin Ladin Operation

April 30, 2016
Intelligence and Operations
In the early morning hours of May 2, 2011-Pakistan time (afternoon of May 1-Eastern Daylight Time), a US military raid on an al-Qa`ida compound killed Usama Bin Ladin, America’s most wanted terrorist. The mission’s success was the culmination of many years of complex, thorough, and highly advanced intelligence operations and analyses led by the CIA with support from partners across the Intelligence Community (IC).
While Bin Ladin had been a key focus of the IC since the 1990s, shortly after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, the CIA began collecting information on key individuals connected to or providing support to Bin Ladin. Reporting identified a key courier by his kunya, or operational pseudonym. It would be years later that the kunya was matched to a real name.
Arial view comparing the reconstruction area in 2004 from 2011


By late 2010, further intelligence linked the courier to a compound in Abbottabad, a town in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province (formerly the Northwest Frontier Province), about 35 miles north of Islamabad. The compound and its main residence had extensive security features unusual for the area: high walls topped with barbed wire, double entry gates, opaque windows, no apparent internet or telephone connections, and all trash was burned rather than collected. Moreover, the two registered owners did not appear to work or have an income that would allow them to afford such a large residence. This, along with other intelligence, led the IC to assess that the compound was probably being used to hide Bin Ladin, as well as the courier.

Illustrated diagram of the Abbottabad compound


Intense training for the raid began, including the building of an exact life-size replica of the compound with movable interior walls to prepare the assault teams for any internal layout they might encounter.
The operation, authorized by the President on April 29th, was a surgical raid by a small team of special operations forces chosen to minimize collateral damage, to pose as little risk as possible to noncombatants on the compound or to Pakistani civilians in the neighborhood, and to increase the likelihood of confirming the identity of Bin Ladin.
The helicopters arrived at the Abbottabad compound at 0030-Pakistan time on May 2; one crashed, but the assault continued without delay. Bin Ladin was found and killed within 9 minutes. In the aftermath, Bin Ladin was positively identified via several independent means.

Model of the Abbottabad compound from the side


Timeline of the Raid
May 1 – EDT
1:25 p.m. EDT —President Obama, DCIA Panetta, and JSOC commander Admiral McRaven approve execution of the operation.
1:51 p.m. EDT — Helicopters depart from Afghanistan.
3:30 p.m. EDT — Two helicopters descend on the compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan (north of Islamabad). One crashes, but the assault continues without delay or injury.
3:32 p.m. EDT — President Obama, in the Situation Room, receives up to the minute reports on the situation on the ground in Abbottabad.
3:39 p.m. EDT — Usama Bin Ladin is found on third floor and killed.
3:53 p.m. EDT — President Obama receives tentative confirmation of positive identification of Bin Ladin.
3:55 p.m. EDT —Bin Ladin’s body is moved to the first floor and placed in a body bag.
3:39 p.m. — 4:10 p.m. EDT — Assault Team retrieves a large quantity of materials from the compound for intelligence analysis.
4:05 p.m. EDT — First helicopter leaves the area.
4:08 p.m. EDT —Assault Team destroys the crashed helicopter.
4:10 p.m. EDT —Backup helicopter picks up remaining team members and materials and leaves Abbottabad.
5:53 p.m. EDT — Helicopters return to Afghanistan where Admiral McRaven greets the team.
7:01 p.m. EDT — President Obama receives confirmations of high probability of positive identification of Bin Ladin.
11:35 p.m. EDT — President Obama speaks to the nation from the East Room.

May 2 – EDT
12:59 a.m. EDT — Bin Ladin’s body is buried at sea from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the north Arabian Sea.
Materials Recovered
The large quantity of materials collected from the compound required time for a thorough review. The CIA led a multi-agency task force to prioritize, catalogue, and analyze them for intelligence about al-Qa`ida’s affiliates, plans and intentions, and current threats. The collected materials indicated that Bin Ladin remained an active leader in al-Qa`ida, providing strategic, operational, and tactical instructions to the organization. Though separated from many al-Qa`ida members in remote areas of the region, he was far from a figurehead. Bin Ladin remained in charge while in hiding.
The Director of National Intelligence recently posted on the DNI website the second tranche of released Usama Bin Ladin documents that were captured during the raid. From the documents, analysts learned that Bin Ladin had been planning to leave his Abbottabad abode.
On January 14, 2011—three and a half months before the raid that killed him—Bin Ladin wrote a formal letter to the two brothers—one of whom was the courier identified years before—who had been hiding him for eight years. Apparently, the pressures of hiding Bin Ladin and his family had led the brothers to use harsh words in open argument days before with the al-Qa`ida leader, who in his written response expressed profound gratitude to the brothers, acknowledging the “heavy burden” of their “huge responsibility” for his safety.
In other letters to relatives and friends, Bin Ladin confirmed that the brothers sheltering him were “exhausted” from the effort. On February 2, 2011, Bin Ladin wrote to an al-Qa`ida confidante that the brothers had “for a long time demanded separation from us,” that Bin Ladin had agreed in writing that they would retire and hand over to others the duty of hiding him and his family, and that this would involve moving to another location. The target date for the move and changeover was September 2011.
Of course, Bin Ladin’s plans to move from the Abbottabad compound were not known to CIA when the IC and our military partners discovered his hiding place in August 2010; nor were President Obama, other top US policymakers, and the leaders of the IC aware of these plans as they studied the intelligence on the compound during the many months leading up to the raid. Had the decision to conduct the raid been delayed, this story might have had a very different ending.

A damaged brick with an engraved oval with an M at its center.

The Death of Bin Ladin
The death of Usama Bin Ladin marked a significant victory in the US-led campaign to disrupt, dismantle, and defeat al-Qa`ida. He was al-Qa`ida’s founder and only amir, or commander, in its history until his death. He was largely responsible for the organization’s mystique, its ability to raise money and attract new recruits, and its focus on the United States as a target for terrorist attacks.
The daring raid that ensured Bin Ladin would never kill again was a team effort, the product of increased integration within the IC and of close collaboration with our military partners. The CIA was at the center of it all, driving the collection of vital information, assessing each piece of data, and analyzing all sources to produce the compelling intelligence case that led US forces to Abbottabad.

https://www.cia.gov/stories/story/m...dYAV47JXTIRQxV38E2u9CiBd-ZeCaUO4MXEJmt00fB0B0
 
Thanks for the reminder
 
Im glad he's dead, but his death changed nothing. AQ is still active, and deadly. The US is withdrawing, and if the taliban don't cut ties with them, we'll see AQ make a major come back.

In the end, the raid ended up doing nothing but securing Obama's reelection.
 
I hope Pakistan is closely watching taliban and AQ, we will be the first target.
 
His death helped victims of 9/11 and other incidents find peace?

His son Hamza Bin Laden was looking forward to replace him and was killed in 2019.

www.rand.org

The Death of Hamza bin Laden Will Hurt al Qaeda

Hamza bin Laden, the son of al Qaeda's founder and the architect of the 9/11 attacks, is reportedly dead. If true, this is more than just a symbolic loss for the terrorist organization.
www.rand.org www.rand.org

Al-Qaeda Network is a conglomeration of like-minded groups with legs in different countries.

Tentacles of Terror: Al Qaeda's Southeast Asian Network on JSTOR

The terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001 on the United States shocked the world and resulted in a global campaign against terrorist groups. Southeast Asian st...
www.jstor.org www.jstor.org

USA have confronted these groups in different countries and delivered much-needed blows to them.

American efforts to REBOOT Iraq was a bad decision however; this neocon Foreign Policy initiative damaged American reputation and made it possible for Al-Qaeda Network Affiliates to do much EVIL in the region. War On Terror became a much larger initiative consequently.


www.foreignaffairs.com

The Death and Life of Terrorist Networks

Without defeating ISIS's network of allies it will be hard to fully finish off the core group.
www.foreignaffairs.com www.foreignaffairs.com

Nobody could hold George H. W. Bush accountable?
 
I've been saying that all along -- you kill 1 their are 100s who'll take his place.
These two wars been a waste of time, money and energy.
 
His death helped victims of 9/11 and other incidents find peace?

His son Hamza Bin Laden was looking forward to replace him and was killed in 2019.

www.rand.org

The Death of Hamza bin Laden Will Hurt al Qaeda

Hamza bin Laden, the son of al Qaeda's founder and the architect of the 9/11 attacks, is reportedly dead. If true, this is more than just a symbolic loss for the terrorist organization.
www.rand.org www.rand.org

Al-Qaeda Network is a conglomeration of like-minded groups with legs in different countries.

Tentacles of Terror: Al Qaeda's Southeast Asian Network on JSTOR

The terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001 on the United States shocked the world and resulted in a global campaign against terrorist groups. Southeast Asian st...
www.jstor.org www.jstor.org

USA have confronted these groups in different countries and delivered much-needed blows to them.

American efforts to REBOOT Iraq was a bad decision however; this neocon Foreign Policy initiative damaged American reputation and made it possible for Al-Qaeda Network Affiliates to do much EVIL in the region. War On Terror became a much larger initiative consequently.


www.foreignaffairs.com

The Death and Life of Terrorist Networks

Without defeating ISIS's network of allies it will be hard to fully finish off the core group.
www.foreignaffairs.com www.foreignaffairs.com

Nobody could hold George H. W. Bush accountable?
Im not gonna make an argument on people's emotions, because if I did, then I could very well point out just how devastating the US war on terror has been, and just how many victims it has created, and just how many recruits it has created for terrorist organizations. The victims of 9/11 may be satisfied, but I doubt the families of innocent women and children that were killed in drones strikes that were supposedly targeting AQ are cheering with joy. Frankly, that a rabbit hole neither of us want to get into.

Hamza bin Laden's death is irrelevant to this topic. The US has killed a lot of AQ leaders, and they've all been replaced. The US's entire approach to fighting AQ has been flawed from the very beginning, this is why AQ is still around and kicking. My main point is OBL, and him alone. Its not a secret that by the time of his death, he was merely just a figure head with no real power.

The US has done nothing but made AQ's various affiliates more well know and spread out. AQ didn't exist, or had very little presense in a number of the countries that it in exists now, before the US got involved; Iraq comes to mind here. It now exists in multiple continents and quite a few nations, with a large number of affiliates and a large number of members, from Afghanistan and Iraq, to Yemen and Syria,

The entire war on terror was a bad idea in the first place. AQ is fighting a culture war through blood and bullets, the US is fighting a land war. The US tried to fight against AQ in Iraq using the "hearts and minds" strategy, but that ultimately ended up failing, because the US backed the wrong people in the Iraqi government, namely Maliki, who is responsible for death squads that targeted Sunnis, which led to an increase in recruitment and expansion of AQ in Iraq. Consequently, this also gave birth to the group that would eventually be known as IS.
AQ is fundamentally fighting a culture war, the US is fighting a land war, this is why the AQ is still around, and why the US is abandoning the region. The US could have very easily won, if they took the approach of fighting AQ culturally, which they didn't do.
 
According to the US Whites, these are all hogwash by the LGBTs.....

By the by, they botched up the ops and left behind samples of RAM coating and stealth chopper fuselage that had been developed spending billions of tax $s spanning over decades...
 
Im not gonna make an argument on people's emotions, because if I did, then I could very well point out just how devastating the US war on terror has been, and just how many victims it has created, and just how many recruits it has created for terrorist organizations. The victims of 9/11 may be satisfied, but I doubt the families of innocent women and children that were killed in drones strikes that were supposedly targeting AQ are cheering with joy. Frankly, that a rabbit hole neither of us want to get into.

Hamza bin Laden's death is irrelevant to this topic. The US has killed a lot of AQ leaders, and they've all been replaced. The US's entire approach to fighting AQ has been flawed from the very beginning, this is why AQ is still around and kicking. My main point is OBL, and him alone. Its not a secret that by the time of his death, he was merely just a figure head with no real power.

The US has done nothing but made AQ's various affiliates more well know and spread out. AQ didn't exist, or had very little presense in a number of the countries that it in exists now, before the US got involved; Iraq comes to mind here. It now exists in multiple continents and quite a few nations, with a large number of affiliates and a large number of members, from Afghanistan and Iraq, to Yemen and Syria,

The entire war on terror was a bad idea in the first place. AQ is fighting a culture war through blood and bullets, the US is fighting a land war. The US tried to fight against AQ in Iraq using the "hearts and minds" strategy, but that ultimately ended up failing, because the US backed the wrong people in the Iraqi government, namely Maliki, who is responsible for death squads that targeted Sunnis, which led to an increase in recruitment and expansion of AQ in Iraq. Consequently, this also gave birth to the group that would eventually be known as IS.

AQ is fundamentally fighting a culture war, the US is fighting a land war, this is why the AQ is still around, and why the US is abandoning the region. The US could have very easily won, if they took the approach of fighting AQ culturally, which they didn't do.
I think you missed my point. Invading and rebooting Iraq was a bad call no doubt (a land war as you put). This development made it possible for AQ affiliates in the Middle East to do much EVIL in the region, and War On Terror became a much larger initiative to counter AQ affiliates including ISIL in the Middle East. Bush administration is responsible for this mess but it was of the view that closing the chapter of Saddam Hussein and his Ba'ath party is a worthy cause and end in itself. Americans should reflect on this themes and draw lessons from them.

The aforementioned not withstanding, Iraq seems to be back on its feet and ISIS is reduced to a mere shadow of its former self by now. Iraq can take care of the remnants by itself.

www.aa.com.tr

11 Daesh/ISIS terrorists caught in Iraq

Operations conducted in eastern Diyala province - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr

I am not sure how AQ can be fought culturally; you cannot reason with brainwashed (psycho) killers.

Recall this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_al-Qaeda_attacks

Kinetic strikes were therefore necessary to soften these groups and teach them a lesson.

If there are other ways to curb AQ and the sort then they should be applied as well. This is all.
 
Looks more like a CIA safehouse repurposed for this drama.

Gen Hameed Gul may Allah bless his soul. Said he was already dead of kidney disease. Even if he was alive he had become irrelevant. When Gen Hameed Gul speaks. You listen.
 
