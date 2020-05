Important world events on 08 May :



1360 Treaty of Brétigny signed by English & French, ending the first phase of the Hundred Years' War





The Battle of Poitiers (1356) resulted in an emphatic victory for the English forces led by King Edward III’s son, the Black Prince. The French king, John the Good, and his son, together with most of their nobles were captured. France descended into chaos: disaffected nobles ravaged the countryside, where the peasants rose in revolt, and the merchants of Paris rebelled against misgovernment and excessive taxes. In the circumstances, the Treaty of Bretigny (1360) was always going to be advantageous to England (Edward III only agreed to negotiate at all because a freak hailstorm had killed many of his troops and horses). Under the treaty, British territory doubled, and a huge ransom was agreed for the French king but, in the interests of lasting peace, Edward renounced all claims to the French throne. It did not work; in 1369, the new French king, Charles V, once more declared war.



1450 Jack Cade's Rebellion: Kentishmen revolt against King Henry VI





569 years ago today in 1450, Englishman Jack Cade leads a popular uprising against King Henry VI.

Rebellion was sowed from local grievances concerned about the corruption and abuse of power surrounding the king's regime and his closest advisors. Also angering the rebels was the debt caused by years of warfare against France which had been unsuccessful. Cade mustered a force large enough to march into London to demand their grievances be addressed. However the rebel force started to loot the city and the civilian population drove them out in a battle on the London Bridge.



1521 Parliament of Worms installs edict against Martin Luther (Protestant Reformation)

1846 1st major battle of Mexican War fought at Palo Alto, Texas





On May 8, 1846, shortly before the United States formally declared war on Mexico, General Zachary Taylor (1784-1850) defeated a superior Mexican force in the Battle of Palo Alto. The battle took place north of the Rio Grande River near present-day Brownsville, Texas. Taylor’s victory, along with a series of subsequent victories against the Mexicans, made him a war hero. In 1848, he was elected America’s 12th president.

1852 Second London protocol signed reaffirming Danish federation control of independent Duchies of Holstein, Lauenburg and Schleswig





1878 David Edward Hughes ' paper on the idea for a microphone is read before the Royal Society of London by Thomas Henry Huxley







1895 China cedes Taiwan to Japan under Treaty of Shimonoseki







The Treaty of Shimonoseki, also known as Treaty of Bakan in China, was a treaty signed at the Shunpanrō hotel, Shimonoseki, Japan on 17 April 1895, between the Empire of Japan and the Qing dynasty, ending the First Sino-Japanese War. The peace conference took place from 20 March to 17 April 1895.

1899 Ernest Rutherford publishes his discovery of two different kinds of radiation (Alpha and Beta Particles)

1901 A British appointed commission estimates today that some 1,250,000 Indians have died after a severe drought, lasting since 1899





1919 Edward George Honey first proposes the idea of a moment of silence to commemorate The Armistice of World War I, leads to the creation of Remembrance Day



1942 Aircraft carrier USS Lexington sunk by Japanese air attack in Coral Sea

1942 German summer offensive opens in Crimea

1945 Germany surrenders unconditionally to the Allies at Reims - WWII ends in Europe (V-E Day)









On May 7, 1945, the German High Command, in the person of General Alfred Jodl, signs the unconditional surrender of all German forces, East and West, at Reims, in northeastern France.

At first, General Jodl hoped to limit the terms of German surrender to only those forces still fighting the Western Allies. But General Dwight Eisenhower demanded complete surrender of all German forces, those fighting in the East as well as in the West. If this demand was not met, Eisenhower was prepared to seal off the Western front, preventing Germans from fleeing to the West in order to surrender, thereby leaving them in the hands of the enveloping Soviet forces. Jodl radioed Grand Admiral Karl Donitz, Hitler’s successor, with the terms. Donitz ordered him to sign. So with Russian General Ivan Susloparov and French General Francois Sevez signing as witnesses, and General Walter Bedell Smith, Ike’s chief of staff, signing for the Allied Expeditionary Force, Germany was-at least on paper-defeated. Fighting would still go on in the East for almost another day. But the war in the West was over.

Since General Susloparov did not have explicit permission from Soviet Premier Stalin to sign the surrender papers, even as a witness, he was quickly hustled back East and into the hands of the Soviet secret police. Alfred Jodl, who was wounded in the assassination attempt on Hitler on July 20, 1944, would be found guilty of war crimes (which included the shooting of hostages) at Nuremberg and hanged on October 16, 1946. He was later granted a pardon, posthumously, in 1953, after a German appeals court found him not guilty of breaking international law.



But did Germany surrendered twice in World War II ?



ON MAY 7, 1945, Germany unconditionally surrendered to the Allies in Reims, France, ending World War II and the Third Reich.



Or did it happen on May 9 in Berlin instead?



Both are true. Due to warring ideologies, tussles between the Soviet Union and its allies, and the legacy of the First World War, Germany actually surrendered twice.



As an Allied victory looked more and more certain in 1944 and 1945, the United States, U.S.S.R., France, and the United Kingdom



Hitler had designated Karl Dönitz, a naval admiral and ardent Nazi, as his successor in the event of his death. Dönitz was doomed not to rule a new Germany, but rather to orchestrate its dissolution. He quickly deputized Alfred Jodl, chief of the operations staff of the Armed Forces High Command, to negotiate the surrender of all German forces with General Dwight D.





Dönitz hoped negotiations would buy him time to get as many German people and troops as possible out of the path of the advancing Russians. He also hoped to convince the United States, Britain, and France, all of whom distrusted the U.S.S.R., to turn against the Soviet Union so that Germany might continue its war on that front. Eisenhower saw through the ruse, though, and insisted Jodl sign an instrument of surrender without negotiations.



On May 7, Jodl



But Stalin’s third objection—that Jodl was not Germany’s most senior military official—would prove the most convincing to the rest of the Allies, all of whom remembered how the signing of the armistice that ended World War I had helped plant the seeds of the next world war.



In 1918, as the German Empire had teetered on the brink of defeat, it collapsed and was replaced by a parliamentary republic.



The surrender came as a shock to most German civilians, who had been told their military was on the verge of victory. As a result, rumors began to circulate that Germany’s new, civilian government—and other popular scapegoats, such as Marxists and Jews—had stabbed the military in the back. Erzberger was eventually murdered as a result of the



Stalin argued that allowing Jodl to surrender for Germany in World War II could open the door to a new stab-in-the-back myth since he had been deputized by Dönitz, a civilian head of state. Worried that Germany could again insist that its surrender was illegitimate if anyone but Field Marshal Wilhelm Keitel, the supreme commander of all German forces, personally signed the document, the Allies decided to restage the surrender.



On May 8, Keitel headed to Karlshorst, a suburb of Berlin, to sign the document in front of Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov and a small Allied delegation. But Keitel argued a minor point, hoping to add a clause giving his troops a grace period of at least 12 hours to ensure they received their cease fire orders before facing any penalties for continuing to fight. Zhukov ultimately offered Keitel a verbal promise but did not grant his request to add the clause. Due to the delay, the document was





The Russians



The Russians celebrate May 9 as Victory Day to this day. The Reims surrender wasn’t even reported in the Soviet press until a day afterward, proof according to some observers that the second surrender was a propaganda move orchestrated so Stalin could claim a larger part of the credit for ending the war. In the rest of the world, though, V-E (Victory in Europe) Day is celebrated on May 8, the day the ceasefire was officially slated to begin.

1960 USSR & Cuba resume diplomatic relations

2016 Sadiq Khan (L) is elected Mayor of London, - 1st Muslim mayor of a major Western city

Donald Trump President Trump pulls the US out of the multilateral Iran nuclear deal