This company will shake the world of automobile: Hengchi Auto from China

NEV industry marveled at Evergrande Group’s launch of six Hengchi-branded models http://autonews.gasgoo.com/china_news/70017404.html Shanghai (Gasgoo)- Evergrande Health, the Hong Kong-listed subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate China Evergrande Group, said on August 3 it has launched six first-phase Hengchi-branded models, which are named based on a numerical sequence from “1” to “6”. (Hengchi 1) The real estate giant announced its NEV brand “Hengchi” about a year ago. The first car, the Hengchi 1, is scheduled to go into mass production in 2021. (Hengchi 2) (Hengchi 4) Positioned as an all-electric ultra-luxury D-segment sedan, the Hengchi 1 features a wheelbase of 3,150mm. The Hengchi 2 is designed as a pure electric luxury B-segment sedan and the Hengchi 4 will be an all-electric seven-seater luxury MPV model. All of the three models are designed by Anders Warming, who has had chief designer roles at the brands BMW, MINI and Borgward. (Hengchi 3) (Hengchi 5) (Hengchi 6) Moreover, the Henchi 3 is positioned as a pure electric luxury large-sized SUV, and the Hengchi 5 and 6 are engineered into an all-electric A-segment SUV and a battery-powered A-segment crossover SUV respectively. Evergrande seeks to become “a global powerhouse” for new energy vehicle engineering and production over the next three to five years by increasing EV output and sales to 5 million within 10 to 15 years, Xu Jiayin, chairman of Evergrande Group said in November 2019 when the group formed strategic cooperation with up to 60 world's leading auto parts suppliers. The Board of Evergrande Health proposed to change the company's name to “China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited”, which may be simply referred to as “Evergrande Auto”, as the NEV has become its most important business, the Hong Kong-listed company announced on July 27. According to the announcement, Evergrande Health and its subsidiaries (collectively called “the Group” for short) are dashing with all their might to develop NEV business and have formed a NEV industry chain covering power battery, motor powertrain, advanced vehicle manufacturing, vehicle sales and smart charging. The company also noted that the Group also possesses world's leading core technologies in key aspects and has implemented a global integrated R&D model to coordinate the R&D works in China, Sweden, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Japan, South Korea and other countries (photo source: Evergrande Group). Hengchi