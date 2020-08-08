/ Register

This company will shake the world of automobile: Hengchi Auto from China

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Kai Liu, Aug 8, 2020 at 5:41 PM.

    Kai Liu

    Kai Liu SENIOR MEMBER

    NEV industry marveled at Evergrande Group’s launch of six Hengchi-branded models
    http://autonews.gasgoo.com/china_news/70017404.html

    Shanghai (Gasgoo)- Evergrande Health, the Hong Kong-listed subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate China Evergrande Group, said on August 3 it has launched six first-phase Hengchi-branded models, which are named based on a numerical sequence from “1” to “6”.

    [​IMG]

    (Hengchi 1)

    The real estate giant announced its NEV brand “Hengchi” about a year ago. The first car, the Hengchi 1, is scheduled to go into mass production in 2021.

    [​IMG]

    (Hengchi 2)

    [​IMG]

    (Hengchi 4)

    Positioned as an all-electric ultra-luxury D-segment sedan, the Hengchi 1 features a wheelbase of 3,150mm. The Hengchi 2 is designed as a pure electric luxury B-segment sedan and the Hengchi 4 will be an all-electric seven-seater luxury MPV model. All of the three models are designed by Anders Warming, who has had chief designer roles at the brands BMW, MINI and Borgward.

    [​IMG]

    (Hengchi 3)

    [​IMG]

    (Hengchi 5)

    [​IMG]

    (Hengchi 6)

    Moreover, the Henchi 3 is positioned as a pure electric luxury large-sized SUV, and the Hengchi 5 and 6 are engineered into an all-electric A-segment SUV and a battery-powered A-segment crossover SUV respectively.

    Evergrande seeks to become “a global powerhouse” for new energy vehicle engineering and production over the next three to five years by increasing EV output and sales to 5 million within 10 to 15 years, Xu Jiayin, chairman of Evergrande Group said in November 2019 when the group formed strategic cooperation with up to 60 world's leading auto parts suppliers.

    The Board of Evergrande Health proposed to change the company's name to “China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited”, which may be simply referred to as “Evergrande Auto”, as the NEV has become its most important business, the Hong Kong-listed company announced on July 27.

    According to the announcement, Evergrande Health and its subsidiaries (collectively called “the Group” for short) are dashing with all their might to develop NEV business and have formed a NEV industry chain covering power battery, motor powertrain, advanced vehicle manufacturing, vehicle sales and smart charging.

    The company also noted that the Group also possesses world's leading core technologies in key aspects and has implemented a global integrated R&D model to coordinate the R&D works in China, Sweden, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Japan, South Korea and other countries (photo source: Evergrande Group).

    Kai Liu

    Kai Liu SENIOR MEMBER

    Hengchi 1


    Hengchi 2


    Hengchi 3


    Hengchi 4


    Hengchi 5


    Hengchi 6
     
    Kai Liu

    Kai Liu SENIOR MEMBER

    Production bases ready:
    https://new.qq.com/rain/a/20200808A0A4FI00

    工业4.0标杆是什么概念？纵观全球，能够得上这个级别的企业屈指可数，博世、伟世通、西门子、麦格纳，不论在哪里，工业生产4.0对一个国家的发展都至关重要，它将推动中国制造业向创造转型发展，对企业来说，人工智能将带领工厂从制造向“智造”转变，是企业提高盈利可持续发展的关键。

    最近，在国内汽车领域，同时诞生了两个按照工业4.0标准建设的大型汽车基地！

    它们就是恒大汽车上海、广州两大生产基地！

    [​IMG]

    装配车间·国内首创双色弧形灯廊

    [​IMG]

    冲压车间·世界最领先的德国舒勒全自动冲压生产线

    目标直指：“1分钟生产1台车”

    “我们要实现三到五年内，把恒大汽车打造成为世界规模最大、实力最强的新能源汽车集团，绝对不是梦！”

    近日，许家印在视察恒大汽车上海、广州两大生产基地时信心十足的说。

    [​IMG]

    涂装车间·世界最顶尖的德国杜尔涂装机器人

    [​IMG]

    涂装车间·Ro-Dip 360°翻转线

    一列列机器人整齐划一的动作、一条条生产线全速高效的运转、一个个工人忙碌奔走的身影。这两大基地均按照工业4.0标准建设，现已进入设备调试安装阶段，达产后能做到“1分钟生产1台车”的超高效率。值得一提的是，恒大基地在机器人数量上碾压特斯拉！目前两大基地共装配了2545台机器人，而特斯拉上海工厂仅有数百台。

    [​IMG]

    车身车间·全自动化车身1线

    [​IMG]

    车身车间·全自动化车身2线

    [​IMG]

    车身车间·全自动化车身3线

    智能黑科技上线

    人工智能一直是工业4.0 的核心，走进恒大基地的四大车间，目之所及都是“最牛黑科技”：包括德国舒勒全自动冲压生产线、德国库卡和日本发那科智能装备、德国杜尔的全自动涂装生产线以及全自动装配线等。

    [​IMG]

    许家印视察恒大汽车生产基地冲压车间

    [​IMG]

    许家印了解冲压设备调试情况

    [​IMG]

    工程师进行冲压设备调试

    以车身车间为例，各生产线上的智能机器人协同工作，轻松完成白车身的焊接、定型等工序，可实现24小时全自动作业，是世界领先的高端智能“黑灯工厂”。目前，基地暂时使用旧车型零部件进行调试，未来将生产恒驰系列车型。人工智能带来的便利可想而知，例如大幅降低管理费用、销售费用，还可以通过提高零部件通用化率，实现零配件价格大幅度下降、节省生产成本，这是间接给购车者省钱了。

    据了解，恒大正同步研发14款新车型，其中六款已于近期亮相，并惊艳四座，大众一致看好恒驰。如今随着两大基地全线进入设备安装调试，恒大汽车已经成功迈出第一步，下一步，期待恒驰早日量产！
     
