This Chinese city aims to be first to rely primarily on wind power - CnEVPost
The city's goal is to become an "international wind power city" and a world-renowned base for the offshore wind power chain by 2025.
(Photo credit: Yangjiang government Weibo)
When peak carbon and carbon neutrality are the national initiatives, local cities do their best in that direction.
A plan proposed by the city of Yangjiang in southern China's Guangdong province to have the city's electricity supply come primarily from wind power passed an expert panel review on October 21, meaning the plan will enter the implementation phase, according to the local Guangzhou Daily today.
The expert group, headed by Wang Fuming, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and dean of the School of Civil Engineering at Sun Yat-sen University, concluded that Yangjiang is rich in effective resources for offshore wind power and has tremendous advantages and space to develop this source of electricity, according to the report.
According to the plan, Yangjiang will be made into an "international wind power city", and by 2025 initially become a world-renowned, leading domestic offshore wind power industry chain base.
By 2035, the city will be built into a world-class offshore wind power full industry chain ecosystem base, according to the plan.
On the basis of developing wind energy, the city will also put efforts in the development of new energy projects, including energy storage, hydrogen energy, solar energy and ocean energy, in order to build it into an important power and energy base in Guangdong Province and a national new energy base, according to the plan.
Yangjiang is a seaside city, which is rich in wind resources and has the highest wind power generation capacity in Guangdong.
So far, Yangjiang has 10 million kilowatts of offshore wind power projects approved, with 3.5 million kilowatts of capacity already under construction and 900,000 kilowatts being put into production.
The city has 24 wind power equipment manufacturing companies with a total investment of RMB 23 billion and an annual production capacity of 300 to 500 sets of wind power equipment, with an annual production value of over RMB 50 billion.