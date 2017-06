This Chinese Battery Plant Will Be Bigger Than the Tesla Gigafactory

It could even be the world's largest battery factory.

“It will not be easy to surpass Japanese and South Korean companies,” Neill Yang, CATL’s marketing director, told the “But we think over the next 10 years, there may only be 10 lithium battery producers left, with the top three taking 60 percent of the market.”​ Neill Yang, CATL’s marketing director, told the Financial Times

CATL's plant is located on the outskirts of the city.