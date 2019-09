Its the weak resolve of our moronic establishment.. that this country continues to give birth to Mir Jafers..

Without any accountability for our corrupt feudal lords don't expect any change.. this nation will continue to disintegrate from the inside (without India having to fire a single bullet), if we let this fasad of 'democracy' and 'law' act as a cover for not going after these swines.



The state institutions role is to get rid of these filth and ensure it does not provide an ample breeding ground for it to continue..

Click to expand...