This ancient four-legged whale could stand on land and swim in water

These drawings depict an ancient whale discovered in Peru that had four legs and could live in the water or on the land.

An artist's rendering of two examples of Peregocetus pacificus off the coast of present-day Peru. Scientists believe the ancient whales could walk on land and swim in the water.

A set of partially exposed Peregocetus fossils, including a radius, humerus and metacarpals.

The left mandible of Peregocetus.

This map illustrates the routes ancient whales are thought to have taken as they spread around the world.