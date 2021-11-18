This American-British Lawyer Fought in the U.S. Supreme Court for Over 750 Detainees

Itachi said: So Pakistan sold its own people, including Aafia Siddiqui and here we have a non-Muslim American British lawyer trying to rescue them. What a world Click to expand...

Just like Afghans were taking money and calling Airstrike on their rivals mud house because of ethnic hate and or personal/land dispute. Similarly Pakistan has greed issue and sectarian fault line. Those that never step foot in a masjid, would sell other Pakistani with beard for $2. And those whose compass points toward Qom, and or some other rival sect, will do it for ideological reasons.Possibility of US visa and some $$ are always a plus for services.