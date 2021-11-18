This American-British Lawyer Fought in the U.S. Supreme Court for Over 750 Detainees

“There were 780 prisoners in total and we've got 740 out.”
Accused of being a traitor of the United States, here is the story of British Civil Rights Lawyer, Clive Stafford Smith who has represented and fought for detainees in Guantanamo Bay.
I started discovering these amazing bounty flyers and it turns out that what we were doing was, basically what the United States does far too often, which was we were offering money to people to turn in basically Muslim men with beards."
"I read Pervaiz Musharraf's, rather dreadful, autobiography called "In the Line of Fire" and I think it's on page 237 where he said that more than half of the prisoners in Guantanamo bay ended up there because officials in Pakistan were taking millions of dollars in monetary payments to turn them in."
This actually turns out to be how the majority of people ended up in Guantanamo Bay.
One of the people I'm still representing in Guantanamo Bay is from Karachi......Ahmad Rabbani........was sold to the United States on 10th February 2002 for $5000 and he was sold with a story saying that he was a wicked evil terrorist called Hassan Gul.
Author's Notes:
So Pakistan sold its own people, including Aafia Siddiqui and here we have a non-Muslim American British lawyer trying to rescue them. What a world.
