This airline is offering tickets from India to Vietnam at just INR 26!

If you have been wishing to visit Vietnam for a long time, there is good news for you. You can now book tickets to Vietnam at prices as low as INR 26! Yes, you read that right. Vietjet is offering this lifetime opportunity to its customers. This offer is valid on all domestic and international routes operated by the airline for 7 days starting from July 7. The time frame to travel starts from March 26, 2023.As per the reports, the airlines to celebrate the double 7/7 day in July, started a week-long discount. There are 777777 flights, in which passengers can start booking their tickets from just INR 26. These special tickets will be valid on all domestic and international bookings that are departing from and arriving in Vietnam. Indian travellers can book tickets to Vietnam from Mumbai and Delhi to Vietnam’s capital Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc, and Hanoi.Meanwhile the airline also launched five new international routes connecting Vietnam’s popular coastal city Da Nang, to Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. Da Nang is a French colonial port, it’s famed for its sandy beaches, pagodas, Bà Nà hills, and Buddhist shrines. Reports suggest that Vietjet’s flights to and from the new international routes will start from the third quarter of 2022