This 16-Year-Old's Company Brings In Millions Buying From Walmart And Selling On Amazon
Max Hayden started selling candy and fidget spinners to his friends during middle school. He has always been passionate about business and started seeing some success selling high-end sneakers. During the pandemic, he focused on his e-commerce business by becoming an Amazon reseller and made $110,000 by reselling items like gaming consoles and above-ground swimming pools. Now, he is looking for a new warehouse to expand the business.