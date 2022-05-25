This 16-Year-Old's Company Brings In Millions Buying From Walmart And Selling On Amazon ​

Max Hayden started selling candy and fidget spinners to his friends during middle school. He has always been passionate about business and started seeing some success selling high-end sneakers. During the pandemic, he focused on his e-commerce business by becoming an Amazon reseller and made $110,000 by reselling items like gaming consoles and above-ground swimming pools. Now, he is looking for a new warehouse to expand the business.