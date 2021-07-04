Thirteen-Year-Old Married Girl Dies During Childbirth In Iran

A thirteen-year-old married girl died during childbirth in Iran’s southeastern region June 25, human rights monitors reported on Friday, as thousands of child marriages continue according to Islamic law .The girl, who became a bride at the age of 12 and became pregnant three months later was identified as Hadiseh Sepahi a resident of Saravan in the poor Sistan and Baluchistan province.President Hassan Rouhani’s deputy in women and family affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar said in October 2020 that around 30,000 girls below the age of fourteen get married in Iran annually. Iran’s laws based on Sharia, stipulate that the legal age for marriage is 13 for girls and 15 for boys, based on the expected age of puberty. But the law also allows girls who are barely nine years old to get married if their father agrees or a judge permits.The provincial women’s affairs director, Fatemeh Fazeli has said that Sistan and Baluchistan has the third highest rate of child marriage in the country. She also said that 30 percent of all marriages are not registered in the province.Attempts in recent years by some lawmakers to amend the law and raise the age of marriage have not succeeded because of opposition by conservative politicians and the clergy.