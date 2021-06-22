Thirteen districts in eight provinces in the south, north and central area of Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban in the Last 24 Hours: TOLO News

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 6,839
- 21
- Country
-
- Location
-
Taliban in the last 24 hours have taken many districts in all corners of Afghanistan, surprising many analysts. The Afghan forces in many districts just simply melted away or surrendered. The Taliban in the process got their hands on many weapons and hardware.
Some sources claim that the Taliban have captured more districts than claimed by Tolonews.
https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1407283163576082432
https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1407264718205734912
https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1407280614533894145
I am short of space in this thread, the Taliban advances are mind boggling.
Some sources claim that the Taliban have captured more districts than claimed by Tolonews.
https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1407283163576082432
https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1407264718205734912
https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1407280614533894145
I am short of space in this thread, the Taliban advances are mind boggling.
Last edited: