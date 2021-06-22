Thirteen districts in eight provinces in the south, north and central area of Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban in the Last 24 Hours: TOLO News

Where are the true friends of Afghan Gov? Ghani must now know the cost of befriending the openly deceptive Indians. Their triumph lies in deceiving people, they did the damage to Pakistan using Afghan soil and when it came time to defend their hosts they packed their bags and fled. India should prove the history wrong and show they are not deceptive and cherish values like loyalty and intervene to save their friends who they have been using since the start of the war. The space allowed by the afghan government to Indian operatives wrecked havoc in Pakistan, the turmoil ensured Pakistan remains weak economically. After all these favors Indians left them high and dry and proved itself as a true follower of deceptive Chanakya.