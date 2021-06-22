What's new

Thirteen districts in eight provinces in the south, north and central area of Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban in the Last 24 Hours: TOLO News

Taliban in the last 24 hours have taken many districts in all corners of Afghanistan, surprising many analysts. The Afghan forces in many districts just simply melted away or surrendered. The Taliban in the process got their hands on many weapons and hardware.
I am short of space in this thread, the Taliban advances are mind boggling.
 
Not really and it was expected. ANA army doesn't exist in real. Just few bunch of jobless Afghans, who used to wear fancy solider uniforms for monthly wages. These people are not fool to give up their lives for useless mayor of Kabul.
 
The Afghan Govt is claiming many Pakistanis are fighting along with the Taliban. Just in Nangarhar, they are claiming to kill many Pakistanis!

Trying to boost low morale I think.

Trying to boost low morale I think.
 
would USA cut funding as well..i didnt expect things to fall so fast as long as funding is intact

the way things are folding up seems that majoirty thinks USA doesnt plan to fund the afghan govt for long time, hence everyone is just falling

if USA comits to funding(but how can USA be trusted) things will hold for some time
 
Where are the true friends of Afghan Gov? Ghani must now know the cost of befriending the openly deceptive Indians. Their triumph lies in deceiving people, they did the damage to Pakistan using Afghan soil and when it came time to defend their hosts they packed their bags and fled. India should prove the history wrong and show they are not deceptive and cherish values like loyalty and intervene to save their friends who they have been using since the start of the war. The space allowed by the afghan government to Indian operatives wrecked havoc in Pakistan, the turmoil ensured Pakistan remains weak economically. After all these favors Indians left them high and dry and proved itself as a true follower of deceptive Chanakya.
 
