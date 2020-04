On April 9, 2020, “S43” as the third of four HDW Class 209/1400mod submarines was officially handed over by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to the Navy of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

About the "S43"







The submarines of the HDW Class 209/1400 mod series are extremely reliable, can stay submerged for a long time, are fast, and are hard to locate thanks to their low signatures. The HDW Class 209/1400mod is the latest version of the HDW Type 209 “family” with over 60 boats built or under contract.





The launch and naming of “S43” took place in May 2019. The first submarine, “S41”, was delivered in December 2016 and the second, “S42”, in August 2017. It is planned that the program will end with the handover of the fourth boat in 2021.





Key data: