:: Third Party Notices PPP is Eyeing Karachi.

Aadhy Karachi Ko Goth Bana Dia, Sindh High Court K Judge Bhe Bol Pary​

Now connect statement ofwith this belowSo it is safe to assume/conclude that PPP is trying to increase her vote bank in Karachi. She wants to get a foothold in Karachi. She is desperately looking for it.She is going for it so openly that evenare noticing it.By bringing poor Sindhi farmers from interior into Karachi and placing them inpermanently means PPP wants manpower in Karachi for nefarious designs - may be to challenge establishment right in city (Sindhudesh stuff and for ethnic violence probably)...enhancing her bargaining power and getting leverage in upcomingandwill never be able to stop PPP in her tracks...There's no one to keep an eye on PPP's shenanigans.Urban Sindh political forces are in tatters so PPP, who already has strong hold over Rural Sindh, is now want a chunk of Karachi.Have read somewhere that PPP has donein a way that it can benefit PPP in upcoming LG/General elections in Sindh.Shame....