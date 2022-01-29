:: Third Party Notices PPP is Eyeing Karachi.

PaklovesTurkiye
Aadhy Karachi Ko Goth Bana Dia, Sindh High Court K Judge Bhe Bol Pary
Now connect statement of Sindh High Court with this below latest news
Bilawal launches fresh katchi abadis regularisation scheme for Sindh
So it is safe to assume/conclude that PPP is trying to increase her vote bank in Karachi. She wants to get a foothold in Karachi. She is desperately looking for it.
She is going for it so openly that even courts are noticing it.
By bringing poor Sindhi farmers from interior into Karachi and placing them in Goths permanently means PPP wants manpower in Karachi for nefarious designs - may be to challenge establishment right in city (Sindhudesh stuff and for ethnic violence probably)...enhancing her bargaining power and getting leverage in upcoming LG elections and General Elections.
Broken MQM will never be able to stop PPP in her tracks...There's no one to keep an eye on PPP's shenanigans.
Urban Sindh political forces are in tatters so PPP, who already has strong hold over Rural Sindh, is now want a chunk of Karachi.
Have read somewhere that PPP has done delimitations in a way that it can benefit PPP in upcoming LG/General elections in Sindh.
Shame....