  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Third Palestinian Uprising: Updates and Discussions

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Falcon29, Oct 3, 2015.

  1. Oct 3, 2015 #1
    Falcon29

    Falcon29 ELITE MEMBER

    It's now close to 2016 and the Palestinian people haven't been relieved from an immoral occupation. Which recently caused the burning of a baby child's mother and father and murder of a Palestinian teenage girl.

    Yesterday there was a response against illegal Israeli settlers who took their own risk trespassing into land that isn't theirs. Population transfer is illegal during an occupation.

    Two Israeli settlers killed in drive-by shooting near Nablus
    Clashes erupt between settlers, Palestinians near Ramallah

    The situation is grave and getting worse each day. Right now ambulances are entering an illegal settlement near Ramallah after another shooting of an illegal Israeli 'settler' nutjob. Seems the Palestinian Hawks(Aqsa Brigades) have given go ahead to correct the route of the trespassing rats.
     
  2. Oct 3, 2015 #2
    opruh

    opruh FULL MEMBER

    Israel is a fake country, world must do something about it.
     
  3. Oct 3, 2015 #3
    A.M.

    A.M. SENIOR MEMBER

    You are sadly mistaken if you think that violence will make the situation any better for the Palestinians. It only feeds into the narrative that has been crafted by the Israelis to paint you as terrorists who aren't interested in peace at all.

    I don't know what the solution to this problem is but additional violence will only make matters worst for you.
     
  4. Oct 3, 2015 #4
    WaLeEdK2

    WaLeEdK2 SENIOR MEMBER

    What do you expect them to do? Let the Israelis come and kick them out of their own house and not do anything about it? Nah Palestinians are fighters and won't take shit. Not even from one of the most advanced militaries in the world.
     
  5. Oct 3, 2015 #5
    Falcon29

    Falcon29 ELITE MEMBER

    Family: Israeli settler shoots, injures 6-year-old Palestinian

    QALQILIYA (Ma’an) -- A suspected Israeli settler shot and critically injured a 6-year-old Palestinian near the occupied West Bank city of Qalqiliya, relatives said.

    Yousef Bayan al-Tabib was standing on the side of the road when the settler reportedly stopped his car, shot the child in the stomach, and fled the scene, relatives of the boy told Ma'an.

    The child, from the small Palestinian village of Izbeit at-Tabib -- in Area C and around six miles east of Qalqiliya -- was taken to the Qalqiliya Hospital for treatment.

    An Israeli army spokesperson told Ma'an that the army had received reports of the attack and that Israeli forces had arrived on scene and were "investigating any indication that the attack happened."

    ...................

    Palestinian shot dead after stabbing 3 Israelis in Jerusalem

    BETHLEHEM (Ma'an) -- Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian man after he stabbed and injured three Israelis in East Jerusalem's Old City, Israeli police and medics said Saturday.

    Israeli police spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld told Ma'an that three Israelis were injured when the Palestinian stabbed "and possibly opened fire" on them at the Old City's Lion's Gate.

    Rosenfeld said Israeli police shot the Palestinian and "neutralized" him, but said he had "no idea" whether the Palestinian was killed or injured.

    However, Israeli medics later told Ma'an the Palestinian had been pronounced dead.

    Rosenfeld said that the area was closed off and police were "searching for further suspects" who may have been involved in the attack.

    .......................

    Israeli Channel 10: 2 Israeli settlers now pronounced dead

    2 more foreign bastards gone, 1.6 million illegal rats to go. Keep it up guys. Get them out of your land no mercy. These crazy European/American bastards are doing activities equivalent to aiding terrorism or joining ISIS, difference is a government legitimatizes it.

    1 killed, 4 wounded in Jerusalem attack - Israel News, Ynetnews

    Go the phuck back to where you came from or you will be cut the phuck up.

    The world likes Palestinians don't worry for them, once they take care of this virus and establish their own nation. You will see how Palestine will become the Paris of the Middle East. The world won't help the Palestinians get to that point, they need to provide security for their own people and reach it on their own.
     
    Last edited: Oct 3, 2015
  6. Oct 3, 2015 #6
    Adir-M

    Adir-M FULL MEMBER

    The palastines don't want peace. how you can make peace with pepole that want your dead.
    I think israelin are tired with the palastine bullshit. It is time to take actions aginst sucms that target innocent civilian.
    the secound intefada was humiliating for the palastines i guess they miss to see merkava tank in ramala
     
  7. Oct 3, 2015 #7
    Falcon29

    Falcon29 ELITE MEMBER

    Palestinians are minding their own business in their own land. Right wing religious crazy Jews from Europe are infiltrating Palestine with back up of foreign military. If this were to happen anywhere else in the world, those Jews would be blown up by F16's just like Jordan blows up ISIS convoys attempting to infiltrate their border. If you voluntarily do something illegal, you are liable to be cut up. I advise you return to Hungary or Poland or go with your Jewish cousins in New York city. You are an illegal Jewish Jihadi rat.
     
  8. Oct 3, 2015 #8
    Adir-M

    Adir-M FULL MEMBER

    lol just dont cry when israel kick your "falstins" back. so heroic to kill civileans, and btw i my grand grand parents are from israel. you are just arab go to jourden.
     
  9. Oct 3, 2015 #9
    Adir-M

    Adir-M FULL MEMBER

    or syria ot eygpt. or eourop (it is now a trend)
     
  10. Oct 3, 2015 #10
    general_yermolov_stalin

    general_yermolov_stalin FULL MEMBER

    Zhid you can send them to Europe or USA . After all they worship and kiss the earth you walk on lol.
     
  11. Oct 3, 2015 #11
    mpk1988

    mpk1988 BANNED

    I don't know if this situation will ever be solved... I pity the innocent victims..
     
  12. Oct 3, 2015 #12
    Falcon29

    Falcon29 ELITE MEMBER

    Na ya Jewish Jihadi rat, your granparents are Russian. You post on Russian forums, you belong in Russia. Only person going back will be you rats. And eventually it will be dangerous for your cousins in New York to fund this illegal terrorism.
     
  13. Oct 3, 2015 #13
    general_yermolov_stalin

    general_yermolov_stalin FULL MEMBER

    Nyet. They belong to israel.
     
  14. Oct 3, 2015 #14
    Slav Defence

    Slav Defence THINK TANK VICE CHAIRMAN: ANALYST

    The injustice being done with Palestine since day is obvious.We wish best of luck to Palestinians and hope that they will one day manage to get out of such crisis.

    Regards
     
  15. Oct 3, 2015 #15
    Adir-M

    Adir-M FULL MEMBER

    The palastines are delusion if they think that some day the jews will left israel hahaha.
    so stupid people...
     
