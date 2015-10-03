Third Palestinian Uprising: Updates and Discussions

It's now close to 2016 and the Palestinian people haven't been relieved from an immoral occupation. Which recently caused the burning of a baby child's mother and father and murder of a Palestinian teenage girl. Yesterday there was a response against illegal Israeli settlers who took their own risk trespassing into land that isn't theirs. Population transfer is illegal during an occupation. Two Israeli settlers killed in drive-by shooting near Nablus Clashes erupt between settlers, Palestinians near Ramallah The situation is grave and getting worse each day. Right now ambulances are entering an illegal settlement near Ramallah after another shooting of an illegal Israeli 'settler' nutjob. Seems the Palestinian Hawks(Aqsa Brigades) have given go ahead to correct the route of the trespassing rats.