Third Milgem Corvette keel laying ceremony for Pakistan

Türk üretimi #MILGEM Corvetlerden üçüncüsü Milli Savunma Bakanımız Sn Hulusi Akar’ın katılımıları ile yarın Karaçi’de yapılacak törenle dost ve kardeş ülke Pakistan Deniz Kuvvetleri’ne teslim ediliyor... Pakistan Zindabad!
Translated from Turkish by
Turkish production #MILGEM The third of the corvettes is handed over to the friend and sister country Pakistan Navy with the participation of our Minister of National Defense Mr. Hulusi Akar with a ceremony to be held tomorrow in Karachi. Pakistan Zindabad
 
Amazing speed, the ships will soon be with us quicker than we know it.
After this we will be seeing the progression of the Jinnah class frigates.
 
ADIL SHERDIL

So it's a keel laying ceremony for the third ship. When will PN get these. I mean how long will it take? Are all 4 of these going to be constructed in turkey or the fourth one will be constructed here at KSEW?
Anyways good to hear things are going smooth for PN. Mashallah
 
waz said:
Bro it's been a very quick build.
janab they have wasted the time already before start construction .

The PN earnestly began talks with STM for the Ada corvette in 2016
In November 2017, Pakistan’s MoDP outlined that negotiations were “completed”
sign contract July 2018
keel laying ceremony of the first MILGEM June 2020


since last 5 years we are hearing it
 
