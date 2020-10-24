What's new

Third Milgem Corvette build for pakistan navy tobe handed over to pakistan tomorrow at karachi

Türk üretimi #MILGEM Corvetlerden üçüncüsü Milli Savunma Bakanımız Sn Hulusi Akar’ın katılımıları ile yarın Karaçi’de yapılacak törenle dost ve kardeş ülke Pakistan Deniz Kuvvetleri’ne teslim ediliyor... Pakistan Zindabad!
ElF_8oRXEAIQfSa.jpeg

Translated from Turkish by
Turkish production #MILGEM The third of the corvettes is handed over to the friend and sister country Pakistan Navy with the participation of our Minister of National Defense Mr. Hulusi Akar with a ceremony to be held tomorrow in Karachi. Pakistan Zindabad
 
