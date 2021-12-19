What's new

Third-Graders Instructed to Re-enact Scenes From Holocaust

Third-Graders Instructed to Re-enact Scenes From Holocaust, Principal Says


Third-Graders Instructed to Re-enact Scenes From Holocaust, Principal Says

A staff librarian at an elementary school in Washington, D.C., directed third graders to re-enact the Holocaust, including asking them
"A staff librarian at an elementary school in Washington, D.C., directed third graders to re-enact the Holocaust, including asking them to dig ditches for mass graves and simulate shootings, according to an email that the school’s principal sent to parents late Friday.

One student was instructed to portray Hitler, the email said."
 
