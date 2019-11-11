Third generation Chinese Malaysian watches national flag raising in Beijing and moved to tears

Ritual said: No offense, but would China accept a huge chunk of their society believing in another country’s flag? Malaysia is exceptionally tolerant. Click to expand...

Affirmative action in China

Some years ago some Korean Chinese believed Korea was their country and believe in Korean national flag, but now almost all of them believe they are Chinese and developed a dislike towards S.Korea because of numerous personal stories of how they were mistreated and looked down on when they were in Korea during the past decade.I met some old Korean Chinese some years back in US, they can barely speak Chinese and we had trouble to understand each other, they said in YanBian Korean region in north east China, everything was written in Koreans and they only spoke Korean language, so many people of their age can not speak Chinese, that's how tolerant China is to her minorities, you wonder if you are in Korea or still in China when you are in Yanbian.Foreigners being brainwashed by the western media are too quick to point fingers at China without basic knowledge about anything about China. they never know how tolerant China is to her 55 minority groups, they all can keep their style of names and don't have to adopt Chinese style names, they all can choose to learn their languages and preserve their way of life, that's why after so many generations they still keep their distinctive culture and way of life while in US they became totally Americanized in just one generation.Foreign media always miss something which is very important in China when reporting her, minorities actually enjoy more rights than Han Chinese in China, how many countries have similar minority preferential treatment policies?