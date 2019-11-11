Third generation Chinese Malaysian watches national flag raising in Beijing and moved to tears

beijingwalker
Third generation Chinese Malaysian goes to Beijing Tiananmen square to watch the Chinese national flag raising ceremony right after she arrives in Beijing and was moved to tears.
She shows more love for China than the Hong Kong demo people.
Democracy is two wolves and a sheep deciding on what's for dinner. Better to keep that as unknown or Chinese there would become that sheep.Never knew 23.2% Malaysian total population are Chinese and they speak Chinese and live exactly the Chinese way of life. Almost one fourth of the total population, that's a lot of people.
Nope. They oppress by Uighur brothers and sistersNo offense, but would China accept a huge chunk of their society believing in another country’s flag? Malaysia is exceptionally tolerant.
Actually it's precisely because Malaysia constitutionally discriminates against ethnic Chinese and treats their minority races as a 'permanent guest', which led to many Malaysian Chinese feel they are still not 'welcomed' in Malaysia and see China as their long lost motherland. If their Chinese feel they are a host and belong to the land instead, like in Singapore, they wouldn't believe in another country's flag. Can you imagine a White/Black American tearing in front of a European/African flag?No offense, but would China accept a huge chunk of their society believing in another country’s flag? Malaysia is exceptionally tolerant.
Shows the tolerance of Muslim Malaysia.Never knew 23.2% Malaysian total population are Chinese and they speak Chinese and live exactly the Chinese way of life. Almost one fourth of the total population, that's a lot of people.
They can do thing called ... Buy a plane ticket and move back. Because they haven't, your premise is false.because Malaysia constitutionally discriminates against ethnic Chinese and treats their minority races as a 'permanent guest', which led to many Malaysian Chinese feel they are still not 'welcomed' in Malaysia and see China as their long lost motherland
There is a large bunch of people in China, millions or maybe tens of millions, who always place their belief over the country they currently live in, even though they have been living there for hundreds of years. when a choice between their belief and their habitat, belief wins hands down. China and Chinese people all know the fact because it occurred repeatedly in Chinese history. But we still consider them as our brothers and sisters. Chinese government makes every effort to help them to get rich, take good care of every aspect of their everyday life such as housing, education and healthcare. Is China tolerant and generous?No offense, but would China accept a huge chunk of their society believing in another country’s flag? Malaysia is exceptionally tolerant.
I am not making an anti-China point, I am just amazed that Chinese Malaysians even 3rd generation would cry to see the Chinese flag. As you say it would be surprising and attract much attention in the US if 3rd generation would stand and salute the German flag of their ancestors, so it is a positive aspect of Malaysia to accept that open society.Actually it's precisely because Malaysia constitutionally discriminates against ethnic Chinese and treats their minority races as a 'permanent guest', which led to many Malaysian Chinese feel they are still not 'welcomed' in Malaysia and see China as their long lost motherland. If their Chinese feel they are a host and belong to the land instead, like in Singapore, they wouldn't believe in another country's flag. Can you imagine a White/Black American tearing in front of a European/African flag?
And it's two-way. Some Malays question the loyalty of Malaysian Chinese with such actions and thus continue to see the Chinese as outsiders, perpetuating the vicious cycle.
But of course, Malaysia is tolerant enough to allow ethnic Chinese to keep their language and schools, and there are many Malaysians working in China but still loyal to Malaysia.
Some years ago some Korean Chinese believed Korea was their country and believe in Korean national flag, but now almost all of them believe they are Chinese and developed a dislike towards S.Korea because of numerous personal stories of how they were mistreated and looked down on when they were in Korea during the past decade.No offense, but would China accept a huge chunk of their society believing in another country’s flag? Malaysia is exceptionally tolerant.
NO ONE GAVE HER A FUCKING TISSUE.Third generation Chinese Malaysian goes to Beijing Tiananmen square to watch the Chinese national flag raising ceremony right after she arrives in Beijing and was moved to tears.
Point is, you cannot depend on Western media to push China's narrative.Some years ago some Korean Chinese believed Korea was their country and believe in Korean national flag, but now almost all of them believe they are Chinese and developed a dislike towards S.Korea because of numerous personal stories of how they were mistreated and looked down on when they were in Korea during the past decade.
I met some old Korean Chinese some years back in US, they can barely speak Chinese and we had trouble to understand each other, they said in YanBian Korean region in north east China, everything was written in Koreans and they only spoke Korean language, so many people of their age can not speak Chinese, that's how tolerant China is to her minorities, you wonder if you are in Korea or still in China when you are in Yanbian.
Foreigners being brainwashed by the western media are too quick to point fingers at China without basic knowledge about anything about China. they never know how tolerant China is to her 55 minority groups, they all can keep their style of names and don't have to adopt Chinese style names, they all can choose to learn their languages and preserve their way of life, that's why after so many generations they still keep their distinctive culture and way of life while in US they became totally Americanized in just one generation.
Foreign media always miss something which is very important in China when reporting her, minorities actually enjoy more rights than Han Chinese in China, how many countries have similar minority preferential treatment policies?
Affirmative action in China
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Affirmative_action_in_China
Anyway she got flak by her fellow Malaysian Chinese. She apologized and clarified that she teared because it reminded her of patriotism of one's country, and that day was Malaysia's election day which is important for all Malaysians.I am not making an anti-China point, I am just amazed that Chinese Malaysians even 3rd generation would cry to see the Chinese flag. As you say it would be surprising and attract much attention in the US if 3rd generation would stand and salute the German flag of their ancestors, so it is a positive aspect of Malaysia to accept that open society.
I totally agree that their loyalty should be with Malaysia, they were born there and their host country provided everything for them to grow up, they should not have their loyalty to some so called ancestral country which most of them have never been to, that's just absurd.Anyway she got flak by her fellow Malaysian Chinese. She apologized and clarified that she teared because it reminded her of patriotism of one's country, and that day was Malaysia's election day which is important for all Malaysians.