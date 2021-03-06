Third Dash-8 aircraft ‘Shwetbalaka’ arrives in Dhaka

Third Dash-8 aircraft ‘Shwetbalaka’ arrives in Dhaka The third Dash-8 aircraft purchased from Canada arrived in Dhaka on Friday afternoon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina named the new aircraft as “Shwetbalaka”, said a press release of the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry. The first Dash-8 aircraft out of three, purchased on a...

Published: March 05, 2021 21:11:15 | Updated: March 05, 2021 21:24:10The third Dash-8 aircraft purchased from Canada arrived in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina named the new aircraft as “Shwetbalaka”, said a press release of the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry.The first Dash-8 aircraft out of three, purchased on a Government-to-Government basis from Canada, was added to the Biman’s fleet on December 27, 2020, while second one arrived in the country on February 24, 2021.State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali received the Dash-8 model aircraft, manufactured by Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, reports BSS.Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, Chairman of Biman Board of Directors Sajjadul Hasan, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, and Managing Director & CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal were, among others, present.Immediately after receiving the aircraft, Mahbub Ali said he is very delighted as the third Dash-8 aircraft reached home before the 100th birth day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.He said it is expected that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would formally inaugurate the two new aircraft – “Akash Tori” and “Shwetbalaka”.