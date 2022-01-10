What's new

Third country' shouldn't interfere in China's ties with Sri Lanka : China jibe at India

manlion

manlion

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 22, 2013
7,494
-3
4,211
Third country' shouldn't interfere in China's ties with Sri Lanka: Chinese foreign minister's jibe at India

China is seeking to deepen its ties with Sri Lanka making billions of dollars of investments in ports and infrastructure projects amid criticis...

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who held talks with Sri Lanka's top leadership on Sunday, has said that no "third country" should "interfere" in the close ties between Beijing and Colombo, in an apparent reference to India’s concerns over Beijing’s big-ticket strategic projects in the island nation in the Indian Ocean. Wang, who travelled to Colombo during the weekend from the Maldives on a two-day visit, in his meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/intern...-foreign-ministers-jibe-at-india-1069894.html
 
Last edited:
faithfulguy

faithfulguy

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 29, 2009
13,522
-1
14,503
Country
Taiwan, Province Of China
Location
United States
India need to stop focusing on China and focus on its own failures. It’s GDP per capita is around $2000 as remittance driven economy as it’s economical survival is based on US immigration policies. If US end H1B to Indians, Indian growth would drop down to the level prior to 1989 and no Indians would be able to brag.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom