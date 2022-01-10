Third country' shouldn't interfere in China's ties with Sri Lanka : China jibe at India

Third country' shouldn't interfere in China's ties with Sri Lanka: Chinese foreign minister's jibe at India
China is seeking to deepen its ties with Sri Lanka making billions of dollars of investments in ports and infrastructure projects amid criticis...
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who held talks with Sri Lanka's top leadership on Sunday, has said that no "third country" should "interfere" in the close ties between Beijing and Colombo, in an apparent reference to India’s concerns over Beijing’s big-ticket strategic projects in the island nation in the Indian Ocean. Wang, who travelled to Colombo during the weekend from the Maldives on a two-day visit, in his meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa
