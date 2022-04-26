Third bench recuses from hearing Maryam’s passport plea​

ghazi52 said: In her plea, Maryam implored that freedom of movement was a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution, adding, that the condition imposed through the order was tantamount to the deprivation of her rights. Click to expand...

Fundamental rights also guarantees, convicted criminals can't travel abroad and serve there sentence before they are allowed out.What about you Mz. Maryam go to the prison, go through the rehabilitation process first? So ordinary citizen of this country is protected from leeches like you, until you are fit enough to be allowed out and looted property is recovered.Where are the common Pakistani citizens rights to be protected?