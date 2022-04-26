What's new

Third bench recuses from hearing Maryam’s passport plea

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
76,736
80
126,423
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Topi Drama.....

Third bench recuses from hearing Maryam’s passport plea​

PML-N leader had requested LHC to pass orders to deputy registrar to return her passport


Rana Yasif
April 26, 2022

pml n vice president maryam nawaz photo file

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

LAHORE: Two Lahore High Court (LHC) division benches, in the span of one day, have recused themselves from hearing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking the return of her passport to travel to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

This is the third time the high court has refused to hear the petition.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Farooq Haider were hearing the petition on Tuesday when Justice Najafi remarked that his colleague was not willing to hear the case due to unrevealed reasons. The case file was then sent to Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, with a request to place the matter before a bench by today.

Later, another bench was constituted led by earlier Justice Najafi with Justice Asjad Javed Ghural as the second member.
As proceedings commenced again, Justice Najafi told Maryam's counsel that his colleague Jude Asjad Javed Ghural was not willing to hear the case because of undisclosed reasons.

The case was sent to the court of the LHC Chief Justice so that it could be placed before another bench.

Yesterday, Justice Najafi had issued a notice to concerned quarters, seeking a reply by April 26 (today).

Earlier, another division bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi had denied hearing the petition filed by the PML-N leader, remarking that the petitioner should seek a response from the court that had granted her bail. The second judge on that bench was Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannu.

The petition was subsequently forwarded to the LHC chief justice who sent the petition to the Justice Najafi-led bench.
The PML-N leader in her petition had requested the court to pass orders to the deputy registrar to return her passport which she had surrendered before him complying with LHC’s order on October 31, 2019. The petitioner had been granted post-arrest bail and was required to submit her passport before the authority.

In her plea, Maryam implored that freedom of movement was a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution, adding, that the condition imposed through the order was tantamount to the deprivation of her rights.

“There is settled law that mere registration of a case or institution of criminal proceedings does not automatically imply that the accused should be disallowed to move outside Pakistan,” she said, adding that registration of a criminal case would not be a ground for depriving a citizen of the exercise of his or her constitutional right.

“The condition as to surrender of a passport is alien to statutory requirements to enlarge an accused on bail, had it been the intention of the legislature then it would have made the corresponding provisions in the Code of Criminal Procedure 18989 or any other special enactments for the trial of offences.”

She stated that even the NAO 1999 does not contain any provision restricting an accused’s right to travel abroad unlike other special laws such as the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 or Ordinance IX of 1984.

Shedding light on her case, she implored that as per the report submitted by the prosecution at that time in the instant case, a suspicious transaction report (STR) was forwarded to the Chairman NAB on January 12, 2018, following which an inquiry was initiated against her on November 14, 2018.

Consequently, the petitioner was arrested in the aforementioned inquiry on August 8, 2019, and remained on physical remand with the investigation agency for 48 days. Then the petitioner was granted a post-arrest bail on October 31, 2019. She contended that since the inquiry started against her, no reference has been filed before any court by the prosecution against her.


tribune.com.pk

LHC bench recuses from hearing Maryam’s passport plea | The Express Tribune

PML-N leader had requested LHC to pass orders to deputy registrar to return her passport
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
M

mudas777

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
2,130
0
3,630
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ghazi52 said:
In her plea, Maryam implored that freedom of movement was a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution, adding, that the condition imposed through the order was tantamount to the deprivation of her rights.
Click to expand...
Fundamental rights also guarantees, convicted criminals can't travel abroad and serve there sentence before they are allowed out.
What about you Mz. Maryam go to the prison, go through the rehabilitation process first? So ordinary citizen of this country is protected from leeches like you, until you are fit enough to be allowed out and looted property is recovered.
Where are the common Pakistani citizens rights to be protected?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Plots allotment to judges, officers case: SC bench disbands as Justice Sajjad recuses
Replies
0
Views
184
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Avenfield trust deed can’t be called fake: IHC judge
Replies
1
Views
293
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
ghazi52
IHC overrules registrar office's objections on Maryam's fresh plea in Avenfield reference
Replies
0
Views
427
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
CJP Bandial says prerogative to form benches always lies with chief justice
Replies
6
Views
220
Riz
Riz
muhammadhafeezmalik
Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman acquitted in property case
2
Replies
16
Views
668
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom