Think tank explains why it’s ‘pointless’ to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock markets

Delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges will neither deny those firms access to American capital markets nor hurt China’s growth, said a Peterson Institute for International Economics report.

There are other ways Chinese companies can get money from American investors, including through the private equity market and Hong Kong’s stock market, according to the report.

U.S.-China relations are the worst they have been in decades, with President Donald Trump warning last month that “a complete decoupling from China” remained a policy option for his administration.

‘Unlikely’ decoupling