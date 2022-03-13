Things will be clear once ECP announces decision about PTI's foreign funding case: Bilawal

"We have challenged an undemocratic person democratically," says Bilawal.

PTI hid funds worth millions of rupees from ECP: report​

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday has said that "everything will be clear" once the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces a decision regarding PTI’s foreign funding case.Addressing a press conference, Bilawal said that the Opposition has taken a democratic step to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan as it is the Opposition’s right.He called the PM an “undemocratic” person and said: "We have challenged him democratically."The PPP chairman claimed the PM is "hatching a plan to stop the parliamentarians from voting" but the Opposition will "not allow him to cheat."He also said that the Opposition is moving towards "transparent elections" by bringing about the no-confidence motion.“Imran Khan is preventing his members from voting. People should know who has received funding from India and Israel," said Bilawal while referring to PTI's foreign funding case.The PPP chairman also said that his party has met other political parties to overthrow the "selected" prime minister.“Meetings with our allies have been better than expected,” he added. “Only that person who has people’s mandate will be able to deal with difficult situations."The ruling PTI hid funds worth millions of rupees from the (ECP), the report of an ECP scrutiny committee probing the party's funds had revealed on January 4.The report stated that the PTI provided "false information" regarding the party's funding to the ECP. It said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP's) bank statement revealed that the party had received Rs1.64 billion in funding.According to the report, the party did not disclose funding worth more than Rs310 million to the ECP.The scrutiny committee was formed in 2019 to audit foreign funding received by the PTI. The case began in 2014 when the party's founding member, Akbar S Babar, filed it.