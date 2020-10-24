Things are calmer in Kashmir now. Modi govt must listen to its development pangs

This print fellow is living in completely different world..no matter how much development you do, Kashmiris being muslims don't want to live with Hindu India...

This is a theological and religious issue ..not an issue of development...according to islam a muslim should always try to live in dar al salam , a country where muslims rule themselves..to be honest kashmir was a state and they were ruling themselves but the hate for hindus among muslims of india is so much that they don't want to be ruled by kafir hindus...that is the reason pakistan was formed..given a chance ,indian muslims would like to have another partition and take a piece of land where they can form a muslim only country, because another partition is not possible and they can't move out of hindu india,they are staying under hindu rule.