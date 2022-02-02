What's new

Things are becoming dangerous between UK and Russia as UK intercepts 4 Russian bombers over Scotland - A Russian message to UK

Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
2,063
-2
1,727
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia

This was designed as message to Johnson and Lizz Since they are deploying to east europe but this message could also backfire and trigger the brits into more vigilantism

UK scrambles jets to intercept 4 Russian military planes​

PUBLISHED WED, FEB 2 20228:27 AM ESTUPDATED 2 HOURS AGO


POINTS
  • Britain’s Royal Air Force said Wednesday that it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom.
  • The force said four Russian strategic bombers were “intercepted and escorted,” adding that they did not enter U.K. airspace at any point.
  • Authorities did not provide further details on the operation.
107010007-1643808201406-gettyimages-928536428-AFP_1239B6.jpeg


Britain’s Royal Air Force said Wednesday that it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom.

The force said four Russian strategic bombers were “intercepted and escorted,” adding that they did not enter U.K. airspace at any point.




The Typhoon jets took off from British air force bases in Lossiemouth, northeast Scotland, and they were joined by a Voyager air-to-air refueling tanker launched from Oxfordshire, England.

Authorities did not provide further details on the operation.

The force routinely intercepts aircraft approaching what it describes as the “UK area of interest.” It has said previously that Russian military aircraft entering the U.K.’s policed zone of international airspace can pose a hazard to other air users because they often do not talk to air traffic control.

In November 2021, jets were launched in response to Russian strategic bombers. Officials said at the time the fighters escorted the Russian aircraft out of the “area of interest” and that the bombers did not enter U.K. airspace.

www.cnbc.com

UK scrambles jets to intercept 4 Russian military planes

Britain's Royal Air Force said Wednesday that it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
 
Last edited:
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,201
-9
5,186
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
The British resolve has gotten to Russia and the Russians have always disliked the British.. They just don't get along.. I recall 2-3 years ago where the Russian spokeswoman went into an epic rant bashing UK...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

aziqbal
UK is ‘leading European power’ supporting Ukraine
Replies
4
Views
205
mhosein
mhosein
Titanium100
US rehearsed dropping nuclear weapons 20km from Russian border – Moscow
Replies
2
Views
262
Titanium100
Titanium100
aziqbal
British aid helping Ukraine ‘oppose Russian invasion’
Replies
5
Views
134
SuvarnaTeja
S
aziqbal
Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK sending weapons to defend Ukraine, says defence secretary
Replies
0
Views
137
aziqbal
aziqbal
dexter
F-16s & F-15s are deployed to intercept Russian fighters
Replies
0
Views
618
dexter
dexter

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom