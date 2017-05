1. You are frequently called a “libtard”

2. It is assumed that you are anti-religion and have zero tolerance for those who follow religion.

3. You also want to spread fahashi, according to the world

4. You often hear things like, “you are supporting a Western agenda”

5. Or that all this is a “yahoodi sazish” and you are a yahoodi agent

6. If you’re a woman, then you’re a whore who is the worst thing that can happen to Pakistan

7. You also just want everyone to have sex all the time. Tauba taubaaaa

8. Some people also automatically assume that you speak English very well.

9. They think that you are supporting the LGBTQ community because maybe you’re a homosexual yourself.

10. Not to forget the misconception that you are “burger bacha”

11. The number of idiots who tell you to “go to Amreeka if you want to support Western culture” is pretty high.

12. You suffer the burden of taking this mulk towards its barbaadi

13. Sometimes even your own family doesn’t get you so you find your own liberal, fahaash, yahoodi agent family