they will sucseed?

India to Develop a Competitor to the Trophy The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of the Indian Army is looking to develop an active protection system for armored vehicles. If and when such a system will be materialized, it will compete against the Israeli "Trophy" by Rafael Israel Defense | 12/11/2014 Send to a friend A+A-Size Share on Share on An Expression of Interest (EOI) published by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) of the Indian Army, which operates under the DRDO, the Indian R&D agency (Indian equivalent of MAFAT), invites interested parties to participate in developing an active protection system for armored vehicles against a broad spectrum of threats, including anti-tank missiles. So it seems that this system would compete against Rafael's "Trophy" system. According to the tender proposal, the system should have "Multispectral Sensor based threat detection", including radar and laser sensors to cover a wide variety of threat velocities ranging from 70 - 240 m/sec. The system should have engagement range from 50 to 150 m, and quick reaction time to effect neutralization before 50 m. Under the terms of the tender, the company chosen to develop the system will be required to develop the active defense system together with the DRDO, and it must be willing to manufacture the system in India. As the announcement states, there is nothing preventing foreign companies from participating in the tender. Are we likely to see Israeli companies participating? Proposals should be sent until January 29th, 2015. For tender details click here. http://www.israeldefense.co.il/en/content/india-develop-competitor-trophy