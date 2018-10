Indian officers contend their “armed Herons”, which are also MALE drones capable of flying for well over 24 hours at heights over 32,000-feet, are “somewhat better” than the Wing Loong-IIs. “The American Predators and Reapers are in a different league altogether. They are much more technologically advanced than the Wing Loong-IIs, with better engines for higher ranges and speed,” said an officer.

