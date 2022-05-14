What's new

They want to kill me, I’ve recorded a video message & kept it in a secret place. : IK

IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
17,641
7
21,911
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
As usual, trolls making fun, it's kind of pathetic and sad that those making fun are devoid of our history. Wasnt Liaqat Ali Khan assassinated? Wasnt Zia-ul-Haq assassinated? Wasnt BB assassinated? Even ZAB was assassinated under the false pretext of justice.
 
JX-1

JX-1

FULL MEMBER
Mar 14, 2022
230
-1
468
Country
Western Sahara
Location
Western Sahara
His death will cause an East Pakistan like civil war.

This was easily preventable, but those in power value their own personal greed over the country they took an oath to serve.

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
 
Waterboy

Waterboy

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
428
0
966
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bruh doing politics at the cost of state. Don't know what his endgame is. Even if he comes back to power, i don't think he would make any difference.

Pakistan is a sinking ship better to eject before we turn into syria. I hope i am able to leave this country for good in the next 2 3 years.
 
Waterboy

Waterboy

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
428
0
966
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
JX-1 said:
His death will cause an East Pakistan like civil war.

This was easily preventable, but those in power value their own personal greed over the country they took an oath to serve.

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
Click to expand...
It's the opposite. Immi is willing to totally annihilate everyone unless he's placed back on the driving seat. Regurgitate the same old shit and fancy words and insults for the institution. Kabhi chowkidar, neutrals, janwar.....

Ab bhai jan assassination kay narayy....

Functioning country with courrption and shit >>> nonfunctioning country.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,523
17
23,758
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The only way IK will die in jail is by not giving him his special medicine, which he takes every day. I think he is pre-empting such a move if it happens.
Rana Sana Ullah has on many occasions said that he will not be provided that medicine.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
8,405
-20
16,520
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Waterboy said:
Bruh doing politics at the cost of state. Don't know what his endgame is. Even if he comes back to power, i don't think he would make any difference.

Pakistan is a sinking ship better to eject before we turn into syria. I hope i am able to leave this country for good in the next 2 3 years.
Click to expand...

Bruh don’t worry. Your dg isi just sold the country plus his *** out to the Americans. Your visa has a greater chance to be accepted. I can accommodate work for you at my gas station when you get here.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,266
0
3,294
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The traitors and their children can be seen using abusive words against the leader Imran Khan; whose only aim is to see Pakistan progress, flourish. He cares about the wellbeing of Pakistanis and dedicated his life to it.

May Allah protect Khan, and help us get rid of traitors. ameen.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 22, Members: 9, Guests: 13)

Similar threads

Hakikat ve Hikmet
Has the Pak Deep State Surrendered to IK?
2
Replies
19
Views
575
Darth Vader
Darth Vader
Riz
  • Locked
IK should sack COAS & DGISI , They are now security risk for free islamic republic of Pakistan
2 3
Replies
37
Views
935
Horus
Horus
Acetic Acid
PM Imran Khan Interview
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Winchester
  • Locked
Why have the Generals decided to remove Imran Khan?
Replies
4
Views
574
The Eagle
The Eagle
W
How to educate Americans about the coup in Pakistan?
2 3
Replies
37
Views
357
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom