They want to kill me, I’ve recorded a video message & kept it in a secret place. : IK

INDIAPOSITIVE
Sep 20, 2014
And I thought Indian politics was funny....You guys have taken it to a different level.I would have suggested using cloud storage but OK
omg
I am pretty sure everyone laughs at us because of this political circus going on every other year for the last 20 years at least
Not safeI would have suggested using cloud storage but OK
It's the opposite. Immi is willing to totally annihilate everyone unless he's placed back on the driving seat. Regurgitate the same old shit and fancy words and insults for the institution. Kabhi chowkidar, neutrals, janwar.....His death will cause an East Pakistan like civil war.
This was easily preventable, but those in power value their own personal greed over the country they took an oath to serve.
Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
Bruh doing politics at the cost of state. Don't know what his endgame is. Even if he comes back to power, i don't think he would make any difference.
Pakistan is a sinking ship better to eject before we turn into syria. I hope i am able to leave this country for good in the next 2 3 years.