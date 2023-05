Lol stop believing these old lifafa journalists

Is bande ko to baat kerne ki b tameez nai ha. What a dumbass.



Prof Ahmad Rafique has already indicated long ago to this guy haroon that imran isn’t interested in fixing anything, yet he harps same shit on tv. Double standards

Why attend lectures if u won’t believe it? Roti k liya kuch b kerayga? Then he just another lifafa