"They tried to kill me by adding poison to the drip in the hospital", Imran Khan made a sensational revelation

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651198301587525634

Imran Khan went straight to SKMH after firing incident
Firing reported near Imran Khan's long march container

Though I agree with Mr. Ansari
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651204304974364673
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Firing reported near Imran Khan's long march container

Yes, taake wo drip kahin bhaag na jae.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
NagaBaba said:
I must say, Mr Imran Khan is too brave.

Alone only he is fighting against the powerful system

Or

Paranoia

Paranoia is the irrational and persistent feeling that all people are 'out to get you'. The three main types of paranoia include paranoid personality disorder, delusional (formerly paranoid) disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.
I made that thread for general information but now I understand that PTI folks were rightly offended.

I extend my sincere apologies to them.
 
Bengal71

Bengal71

Sep 21, 2018
Khan_patriot said:
Another day another absolute brain fart by this guy. I wonder when he is going to claim that the tooth fairy tried to kill him
Why would you say so? It's not like the establishment doesn't do dirty things like torturing and killing people. Having him killed by poison and burying without an autopsy is a great strategy. Even if there is an autopsy they can get the doctors to write he died of infection or excessive bleeding.
 
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

Jun 16, 2022
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Or

Paranoia

Paranoia is the irrational and persistent feeling that all people are 'out to get you'. The three main types of paranoia include paranoid personality disorder, delusional (formerly paranoid) disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.
defence.pk

I made that thread for general information but now I understand that PTI folks were rightly offended.

I extend my sincere apologies to them.
They have:

given the assassination warning to him by shooting in leg.

fire the tear gas and done lathi charge on the well wishers and voters of PTI

enter his house and broken the baby paintings of his one son and scare the latest new wife of Mr Khan

and murder the friendly journalist of Mr Khan in Africa..

really, the ISI is too good, but if against you.. then its too bad.

they have made the private moments recordings of Mr SWATI for BLACKMAIL
 
Rahil khan

Rahil khan

Dec 3, 2011
NagaBaba said:
They have:

given the assassination warning to him by shooting in leg.

fire the tear gas and done lathi charge on the well wishers and voters of PTI

enter his house and broken the baby paintings of his one son and scare the latest new wife of Mr Khan

and murder the friendly journalist of Mr Khan in Africa..

really, the ISI is too good, but if against you.. then its too bad.

they have made the private moments recordings of Mr SWATI for BLACKMAIL
Why you are so concerned ?
 

