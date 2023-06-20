They started making fun of Overseas Pakistanis on national tv

پردیس میں لوگ چاہے لیٹرین صاف کریں پاکستان آ کے سفید کاٹن کا سوٹ پہن کر کہتے ہم باہر سے آئے ہیں | By ‎Galan Africa diyan گلاں افریقہ دیاں‎ | Facebook پردیس میں لوگ چاہے لیٹرین صاف کریں پاکستان آ کے سفید کاٹن کا سوٹ پہن کر کہتے ہم باہر سے آئے ہیں

crossing the river of death living motherland leaving parents behind and go work abroad as the motherland does not have opportunities because of those Corrupt politicians and army Generals. once a meet a boy who was sitting and crying in the corner of a room. I asked my friend who is he? he said he picked him up from the road in very bad situation. he said he was helpless and he brought him home. he told they were crossing the Pakistani borders to Oman and the journey was in the sea. they were three brothers. two of them got seasick and they started vomiting coughing and the agent who was doing this illegal crossing. he stopped them from Coughing and vomiting. but they were not able to stop themself. the agent was so afraid of voice to be heard by patrolling party that he threw two of his brothers middle of the sea. It was heart breaking story. question is why young people leave Pakistan and go to other countries for work. these people who live abroad work hard and send money to Pakistan and help Pakistan's economy. and traitors like Khawaja Asif insult them in Parliament. they cross rivers of blood and then face extreme conditions and send money to Pakistan which runs the economy. In this kind of story, you will see Greece's Turkey borders and Iran's Turkey boders when these young men go back to their motherland in Pakistan after 10 or 20 years they have been insulted by people like Kajwa Asif. They run economy and send 32 billions dollars to run the country. Kawaja asif is by cost a marasi..