They once peddled misinformation for Guo Wengui and Steve Bannon. Now they're speaking out

Posters created by the New Federal State of China featuring Guo Wengui, Steve Bannon and President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Mr Guo claimed earlier this year that Mr Giuliani was joining the cause.(Supplied)

Key points:

The New Federal State of China is a self-proclaimed pro-democracy group headed by Steve Bannon and billionaire Guo Wengui

An Australian whistleblower is speaking out about how the group spreads misinformation and conspiracy theories online

After leaving the group, he has been threatened by Mr Guo and his followers in Australia

John Pan is speaking out about the dangerous tactics employed by a misinformation-sharing group led by billionaire Guo Wengui and Steve Bannon.(ABC News: Curtis Rodda)

Bannon and the billionaire

Guo Wengui with Steve Bannon in New York in November 2018.(Reuters: Carlo Allegri)

Dr Anne Kruger is the director of First Draft News in the Asia Pacific.(ABC News: Curtis Rodda)

A calculated political move

John Pan is a former member of the New Federal State of China.(ABC News: Curtis Rodda)

"Guo will say, 'Everyone should criticise her on your own channel.' That was misinformation." Click to expand...

'Go, bomb the CCP bandit'

A message posted by a group affiliated with the New Federation State of China, claiming the ABC was helping the CCP "cover up the truth" that COVID-19 is a bioweapon.(Supplied)

Protestors gathered outside John Pan's home in Brisbane.(Supplied)

Members of Guo's group distributed a pamphlet accusing John Pan of being a spy around his Brisbane suburb.(Supplied)

"Urgent memo (October 21, 2020): Bomb threat at Guo's Media, mobilizing his followers to come to Midland TX to besiege my home. Then from around 5:57am images of special kind of dynamite were posted. The images were posted with the text message urging 'GO, BOMB CCP BANDIT.'" Click to expand...

'I think he is a liar'

Zhuang Liehong, a prominent grassroot democracy leader from China's Wukan village, openly urged US President Donald Trump to pay attention to China's human right issues.(Supplied)