They left Bangladesh for a better future. Now they are trapped in India



Representational image. Reuters

“I had heard of Bharat, Kolkata and Hindustan. I knew that only Hindus stayed in Bharat and there were no Muslims. That is all I knew.”

Most of these women crossed the border in a bid to escape a vulnerable and violent situation for a better life.

The Bangladeshi women languishing in Indian prisons are another set of disempowered people trapped in no-man’s land, according to the report. Bangladeshis account for the largest proportion of foreign prisoners in India.

Sometimes, Muslim women from West Bengal are arrested in other states when they are unable to produce documents — which makes them “Bangladeshi” in the eyes of the criminal justice system.

For many, migration becomes inevitable in the face of domestic violence, the severing of relationships, and the subsequent livelihood crisis. Any promise of a better life is embraced — and opportunity often presents itself in the form of traffickers, who promise jobs in other cities in Bangladesh or in India.

Rumpa, 20, a young mother, told The Hindu, “This country is taking the help of Bangladesh and Bangladesh takes the help of this country. There seems to be nothing wrong with that. In Bangladesh, we eat Indian rice, Indians eat vegetables grown in Bangladesh.”

“We take oil from India, we share water... there seems nothing wrong with all this exchange of goods; then why is there objection to women like us who come to work? We plan to go back... we don’t want to stay in your country forever.”