What's new

They had plan to assassinate me : imran khan

VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
42,837
55
36,275
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Paranoia:

"Paranoia is thinking and feeling like you are being threatened in some way, even if there is no evidence, or very little evidence, that you are. Paranoid thoughts can also be described as delusions."
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
3,467
0
4,545
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Riz said:
Those who removed me from the Govt had plan to assassinate me , they did not take me out to get me back in , Khan is revealing the truth about Bajwa and his corrupt team of Generals
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534633480260313088
Click to expand...

Bajwa and Co getting exposed again and again.. very sad indeed for Pakistan and its people. what a Gem of a guy they are missing out in politics ..
 
ProMechy

ProMechy

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 2, 2021
52
0
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
VCheng said:
Paranoia:

"Paranoia is thinking and feeling like you are being threatened in some way, even if there is no evidence, or very little evidence, that you are. Paranoid thoughts can also be described as delusions."
Click to expand...
So will you also attribute the letter to govt before IK was ousted paranoia?
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,989
2
4,783
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riz said:
Those who removed me from the Govt had plan to assassinate me , they did not take me out to get me back in , Khan is revealing the truth about Bajwa and his corrupt team of Generals
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534633480260313088
Click to expand...

Imran Khan/PTI is the only & largest party in Pakistan right now that is preventing country from disintegrating. The Imported Government is hellbent on surrendering Pakistani Nuclear Assets after defaulting on loans.
 
General Dong

General Dong

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
159
0
266
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
VCheng said:
Paranoia:

"Paranoia is thinking and feeling like you are being threatened in some way, even if there is no evidence, or very little evidence, that you are. Paranoid thoughts can also be described as delusions."
Click to expand...

I couldn't decide on which one, so here's two for you

Denialism:

Denialism is an essentially irrational action that withholds the validation of a historical experience or event, when a person refuses to accept an empirically verifiable reality

Brain-dead:

Brain-dead is lacking intelligence or vitality; a trait shared by all patwari's
 
O

Olympus81

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
462
1
756
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
To be honest, IK mentioned that there was a plan one time, it should be enough. He should not be repeating again and again.

What he should mention is the name of the gentleman who the letter was written to. Or the gentleman who buckled under US pressure when the letter was received.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 6, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imran Khan’s cell phones stolen after Sialkot jalsa: Shahbaz Gill
Replies
12
Views
459
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
imadul
Could There Be Plan To Eliminate Khan?
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
1K
WotTen
W
P
  • Poll
Imran Khan's Best Possible Political SUCCESSOR / DEPUTY - In case of any Bad Scenario
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
2K
prop558
P
Acetic Acid
Establishment using mosques for Anti-Imran Campaign
2
Replies
16
Views
218
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Ghazwa-e-Hind
ghazi52
US diplomat needs to resign, says Imran Khan during CNN interview
Replies
3
Views
187
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom