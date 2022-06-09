They had plan to assassinate me : imran khan

Those who removed me from the Govt had plan to assassinate me , they did not take me out to get me back in , Khan is revealing the truth about Bajwa and his corrupt team of Generals
So will you also attribute the letter to govt before IK was ousted paranoia?Paranoia:
"Paranoia is thinking and feeling like you are being threatened in some way, even if there is no evidence, or very little evidence, that you are. Paranoid thoughts can also be described as delusions."
Yes, Real Brave Leader is only Nawaz Sharif London wale.What a joke IK has become.
