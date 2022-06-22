They feared I would appoint Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as army chief: Imran Khan​

Norwegian said: India is an organic democracy without any hidden establishment pulling strings from behind. Thus situation in Pakistan is not comparable with India Click to expand...

Who let this establishment become so powerful that they are the only one running the country ? Maritans or People of Pakistan ? People in the past came out to street dancing, distributing sweets when Nawaz (how much corrupt he can be, he can be punished if reforms are made) was ousted by Musharraf. Why Fauj is allowed to have construction business or cement business etc etc ? IK had four years to make reforms but he failed to be honest. He should not have let go NS and SS out of the country. He did not do anything against Zardari. As an outsider following Pakistan politics either he should mend his way as per establishment or he will never come to power.