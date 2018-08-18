/ Register

They are hurt...

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by war&peace, Aug 18, 2018

  Aug 18, 2018 at 4:07 PM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Guys we are witnessing an outbreak of the patwari apoclypse on the forum and social media. It is like their last hope got shattered with Imran Khan's election as PM of Pakistan yesterday and taking the oath today sealed the deal. So it is really happy moment for us since the first phase of our struggle has succeeded Alhamdulillah.
    IK's historic words
    No NRO and No compromise on corruption
    left Patwaris butthurt. They running on this forum and rest of the social media like slaughtered headless hens and trying to pick up fights with every PTI-supporter which is like 90% of Pakistan. So try to avoid them and if necessary just post this in response.. I share it under creative commons you can download and share it but not modify it.

    [​IMG]

    @Ali Tariq @IceCold @Imran Khan @Men in Green @Salza

     
  Aug 18, 2018 at 4:15 PM
Men in Green
    Men in Green

    Men in Green FULL MEMBER

    @war&peace If Imran khan fulfills his promises we will be his first line of defense against patwaris.
    But if he fails we will be first one to criticize our PM imran. We are not like blind patwaris. They are born as slaves and will die as one.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    kal s3 note liya main ne
     
    Men in Green

    Men in Green FULL MEMBER

    Lgta hy maryam ne patwarion ki salary increase kardi hy bhonkne ki. Lol
     
    Menace2Society

    Menace2Society SENIOR MEMBER

    Notice how Mamnoon Hussain did not offer handshake after the oath taking. They all know they are going to be hunted down and theres nowhere to hide.
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    It is just basic manner. This goon lacks the basic decorum. While I thought he was claim but I'm sure now that he is afraid of something...One reason is that his joy-ride is ending soon.
     
    IceCold

    IceCold PDF VETERAN

    I am enjoying their butt hurt. More pain will follow and the haram that they have all accumulated one way or the other is going to be carved out of them InshAllah.
     
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Apkey ansoo qeemti hein inko shebaz ki conviction tak bacha kar rakhein
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    I will be happy serving my country in whatever capacity...even without any benefits...
     
    I S I

    I S I BANNED

    Main nae Pakistan ka sapna tootne tak bacha ke rakhunga. :(

    Lekin imran ke uthaane se behtri nai aagi jaani. :)
     
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Pakistan ka sapna sanphal hoga parantu desh drohion ka sarvanash hoga
     
    I S I

    I S I BANNED

    Ameen summe ameen. :)
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    @Slav Defence @WebMaster @Arsalan
    Please take care of this.
    ٫
     
    I.R.A

    I.R.A ELITE MEMBER

    You have been stalking me on different threads and posting sh*t about me without understanding one bit of my posts ........ get some medical help, before you start hurting people.
     
    I.R.A

    I.R.A ELITE MEMBER

    Read your damn reply to my post and mourn your own stupidity ............



    @Bezerk I don't care about your rating my posts, but what I do care is dishonesty, favoritism and biasedness shown by someone. If you are so keen to dish out your dislikes, I would appreciate go the start of why this all happened and keep yourself busy with marking .......... but with some honesty.
     
