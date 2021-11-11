What's new

They are getting ready to reintroduce Malala to Pakistan

In the same era Aitzaz literally jumped on a suicide bomber and saved all the other kids at his school. Something which only an SSG officer has done other than him. You realize that requires balls of steel.

Why is he not in Western media? Why did the West not change their profile pictures or say pray for Peshawar in their social media posts?

Pure hypocrisy.
 
So now being a Nani is a thing of disdain? Do tell me while you're at it , is it the local culture lingo and refrences which the pti burger kids hate or their brown existence?
Ofcourse its not..we love our nani?
Its matter of respect for all of us..

So is the fact that she is the first pakistani to create world famous calibri font

May allah give her lengthy life and fullfill her wishes of screwing us all over 😍
Whites women are enough in peshawar and america

But i am short on burgers in peshawar..any advise?
 
Ofcourse its not..we love our nani?
Its matter of respect for all of us..

So is the fact that she is the first pakistani to create world famous calibri font

May allah give her lengthy life and fullfill her wishes of screwing us all over 😍
Iam lovin the tabdeeli frustration ------- baycharay sy kuch hoa he nahi Sivay nab ordinance change krny k :D
 
