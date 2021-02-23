Thesis. Why Taiwan is essential for China

Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 18,286
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
Every major power comprises a mainland and multiple sizable smaller parts that are not connected to mainland by road in order to be stable. Cases in point:
Britain: mainland + Northern Ireland + Falklands
France: mainland + Corsica + French Guiana + Reunion
Russia: mainland + Kaliningrad + Sakhalin
Canada: mainland + Vancouver island + Newfoundland island
Australia: mainland + Tasmania + Melville island
Italy: mainland + Sicily + Sardinia
Netherlands: mainland + Aruba + Curacao + Sint Maarten
America: mainland + Hawaii + Guam + Puerto Rico + Alaska
Germany and India are exceptions because they don't have any sizable smaller part besides mainland. So they are stable with only mainland.
China on the other hand, has mainland + 1 sizable smaller part Hainan island. There isn't any other sizable smaller part. The next largest smaller part Yongxing island is too small to be a sizable smaller part. So China really only has 1 sizable smaller part. So China is not stable without Taiwan. That is why Taiwan is essential for China.
@dbc @Suika @F-22Raptor @SpaceMan18 @mike2000 is back @Mk-313 @TheImmortal @aziqbal @That Guy @vostok @Hamartia Antidote @striver44 @925boy @rambro @The SC @Song Hong @vi-va @gambit @TexasJohn @Viva_Viet @Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 @PeaceGen @KurtisBrian
Britain: mainland + Northern Ireland + Falklands
France: mainland + Corsica + French Guiana + Reunion
Russia: mainland + Kaliningrad + Sakhalin
Canada: mainland + Vancouver island + Newfoundland island
Australia: mainland + Tasmania + Melville island
Italy: mainland + Sicily + Sardinia
Netherlands: mainland + Aruba + Curacao + Sint Maarten
America: mainland + Hawaii + Guam + Puerto Rico + Alaska
Germany and India are exceptions because they don't have any sizable smaller part besides mainland. So they are stable with only mainland.
China on the other hand, has mainland + 1 sizable smaller part Hainan island. There isn't any other sizable smaller part. The next largest smaller part Yongxing island is too small to be a sizable smaller part. So China really only has 1 sizable smaller part. So China is not stable without Taiwan. That is why Taiwan is essential for China.
@dbc @Suika @F-22Raptor @SpaceMan18 @mike2000 is back @Mk-313 @TheImmortal @aziqbal @That Guy @vostok @Hamartia Antidote @striver44 @925boy @rambro @The SC @Song Hong @vi-va @gambit @TexasJohn @Viva_Viet @Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 @PeaceGen @KurtisBrian
Last edited: