Thesis. Why Taiwan is essential for China

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Every major power comprises a mainland and multiple sizable smaller parts that are not connected to mainland by road in order to be stable. Cases in point:
Britain: mainland + Northern Ireland + Falklands
France: mainland + Corsica + French Guiana + Reunion
Russia: mainland + Kaliningrad + Sakhalin
Canada: mainland + Vancouver island + Newfoundland island
Australia: mainland + Tasmania + Melville island
Italy: mainland + Sicily + Sardinia
Netherlands: mainland + Aruba + Curacao + Sint Maarten
America: mainland + Hawaii + Guam + Puerto Rico + Alaska

Germany and India are exceptions because they don't have any sizable smaller part besides mainland. So they are stable with only mainland.

China on the other hand, has mainland + 1 sizable smaller part Hainan island. There isn't any other sizable smaller part. The next largest smaller part Yongxing island is too small to be a sizable smaller part. So China really only has 1 sizable smaller part. So China is not stable without Taiwan. That is why Taiwan is essential for China.

