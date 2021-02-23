Thesis. Why Taiwan is essential for China

Every major power comprises a mainland and multiple sizable smaller parts that are not connected to mainland by road in order to be stable. Cases in point:Britain: mainland + Northern Ireland + FalklandsFrance: mainland + Corsica + French Guiana + ReunionRussia: mainland + Kaliningrad + SakhalinCanada: mainland + Vancouver island + Newfoundland islandAustralia: mainland + Tasmania + Melville islandItaly: mainland + Sicily + SardiniaNetherlands: mainland + Aruba + Curacao + Sint MaartenAmerica: mainland + Hawaii + Guam + Puerto Rico + AlaskaGermany and India are exceptions because they don't have any sizable smaller part besides mainland. So they are stable with only mainland.China on the other hand, has mainland + 1 sizable smaller part Hainan island. There isn't any other sizable smaller part. The next largest smaller part Yongxing island is too small to be a sizable smaller part. So China really only has 1 sizable smaller part. So China is not stable without Taiwan. That is why Taiwan is essential for China.