1. Experience. China used to be World Numero Umbre for millennia in terms of economic and military power, from Han dynasty to Ming dynasty.2. Size. Chinese mainland is second biggest mainland after Russian mainland. While Russian mainland is bigger, it has worse geography due to cold and lack of sunshine. So Chinese mainland is best in world.3. Population. China has world's biggest population since Han dynasty.4. People. Chinese are the most disciplined and hardest working people on the planet, and smart too.5. Natural resources. China has twin rivers Yellow and Yangtze, which are best rivers in the world. Plenty of access to Pacific ocean for example East China Sea, South China Sea, Yellow Sea. Plenty of oil and gas reserve.6. Geography. Not located in the hot spot of the world Middle East, so away from conflict zones. Not as geographically isolated as America, Australia. So able to influence other countries while not drawing heat.