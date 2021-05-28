These US Military Vehicles And Planes Are Actually Of Foreign Origin
There are a number of airplanes and vehicles of foreign origin in the US military, although most are in training or reconnaissance roles.
BY AARON SPRAYPUBLISHED MAY 24, 2021
The United States boasts the largest national military industry in the world. The vast majority of the equipment in the military is designed and produced in the United States. But not all of it. Many components are produced by foreign contractors. Sometimes it is necessary to import weapon systems as other militaries may produce niche or cutting edge systems that the States may lack at the time.
Often military equipment of foreign origin is produced under license in the United States — like the South African-designed RG-33 vehicle. The US exports far more than it imports, and it seeks to maintain military independence. Since the Second World War, the weapons industry has been one of the central national security concerns.
Here are some of the military aircraft and vehicles in American service of foreign origin.
ADVERTISING
8RG-31 Nyala - South Africa
Via Pinterest
The RG-31 Nyala is perhaps the most visible and notable of the military vehicles in the United States Army inventory. The Nyala is a common face of UN peacekeeping missions around the world, being their multi-purpose vehicle of choice.
FOLLOW HERE: HotCars Official On Twitter
Via Pinterest
The RG-31 is mine-resistant and is very versatile and capable of protecting infantry in low-intensity conflicts. The Army is planning to procure some 2,300 of these vehicles. The RG-31 is also used in a range of militaries around the world.
7RG-33 - South Africa
Via Pinterest
The RG-33 is a little similar to the RG-31 and is designed by the British defense contractor BAE systems in South Africa. The United States Army adopted the RG-33 in response to many of the existing vehicles proving susceptible to IED (Improvised Explosive Devises) during counter-insurgency operations in Iraq.
Via Pinterest
The RG-33 is a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle and the army has some 2,386 in service. The RG-33 is said to be the overall most survivable MRAP vehicle.