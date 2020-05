1. Nuclear Weapons Program

Pakistani weapons acquisition shows the country wants to become independent of United States for arms support. Pakistan's armed forces have started to look towards Chinese suppliers for equipment specially during last two decades. Nevertheless, China has long supplied Pakistan's armed forces with Pakistan making major purchases of top-of-the-line Chinese export equipment.It worries India as Pakistan possess the military technology from China, Russia and US which makes a deadly combination. India govt and military has raised concerns on the Pakistan's proximity towards China at multiple times. What is the most deadly military hardware that makes Indian army look jealous of two countries' military relationship?Here are some of the most powerful military equipment that Pakistan has acquired from China.Pakistan smartly dodged US and international community to develop its nuclear weapons. The acquisition of nuclear weapons in the 1990s is considered to be one of the largest failings of the nuclear nonproliferation regime.Nonetheless, Dr. A.Q. Khan played a significant role in its developed, yet, it is widely said that China provided significant assistance to the Pakistani nuclear weapons program. China is alleged to have provided missile components, warhead designs, and even highly-enriched uranium. The political motive behind this is clear, Pakistan acts as an effective foil against growing Indian regional ambitions. But it is clear that nuclear assistance is the most deadly example of Chinese/Pakistani defense cooperation.The JF-17 fighter is the new premier multirole fighter of the Pakistan Air Force, supplanting the position previously held by American F-16Cs.It features a wide variety of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions, including active radar air-to-air missiles and air-launched cruise missiles. The JF-17 despite being a "budget" aircraft brings a lot of modern capability and modern ergonomics for its cost.The JF-17 could prove to be tough opponent, especially given the Indian aircraft like SU30s are said to have issues locking on at range with their first-generation R-77 missiles.