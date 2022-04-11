What's new

These Services Chiefs will salute Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister who is out on bail on money laundering charges.

Khalil-PTI

Khalil-PTI

Sep 27, 2018
These Services Chiefs will salute Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister who is out on bail on money laundering charges.
Is this the dignity of Pakistan's armed forces?
 

VkdIndian

VkdIndian

Jan 6, 2021
In a democracy the Service Chiefs don’t decide whom to salute and whom not to.
The moment they start deciding whom they don’t want to salute subversion of democracy starts.
As far as court cases go, it is not upto the military to decide but courts that should have the final say.
In short term all this sounds cringy but seeds of strong democracy can be sown though only time tested measures without interference of organisations that shouldn’t have a say in it.
Good luck with the new PM and new government.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Mar 8, 2021
VkdIndian said:
In a democracy the Service Chiefs don’t decide whom to salute and whom not to.
The moment they start deciding whom they don’t want to salute subversion of democracy starts.
As far as court cases go, it is not upto the military to decide but courts that should have the final say.
In short term all this sounds cringy but seeds of strong democracy can be sown though time tested measures without interference of organisations that shouldn’t have a say in it.
Good luck with the new PM and new government.
Though i am supporter of IK, still i agree here.
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

Sep 10, 2020
Khalil-PTI said:
These Services Chiefs will salute Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister who is out on bail on money laundering charges.
Is this the dignity of Pakistan's armed forces?
Your other thread about ethnicity got deleted where you bashed Punjabis but I wanted to make it clear, you have 0 knowledge on ethnicities and are very ignorant.
Shabaz Sharif is ethnic Kashmiri who’s family migrated to Punjab. He belongs to Bhat tribe. Just like Imran Khan who is ethnic Pashtun who’s family migrated to Punjab. He belongs to Niazi tribe.
Shabaz is as Punjabi as Imran is so get your facts straight!
 
MIRauf

MIRauf

Mar 23, 2018
Khalil-PTI said:
These Services Chiefs will salute Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister who is out on bail on money laundering charges.
Is this the dignity of Pakistan's armed forces?
They are saluting the Position, not the individuals. Same as Jr. officers saluting the COAS position not the individuals.

PS: Not a fan of Pak politics anymore, had faith in ZAB, got let down, had faith is NS when first elected, got let down. Had faith in western educated and groomed under her father's tutelage BB, her hubby ( Mr. 10% ) got her to let us down.
 
Amavous

Amavous

Aug 17, 2012
VkdIndian said:
In a democracy the Service Chiefs don’t decide whom to salute and whom not to.
Well in this case they in cahoots with CIA & uncle SAM did decide who they want to salute. They choose & imposed these puppets on their own will (not a democracy).

Now they can salute them to their hearts content. People don't care anymore.
 

