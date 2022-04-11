These Services Chiefs will salute Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister who is out on bail on money laundering charges.

In a democracy the Service Chiefs don’t decide whom to salute and whom not to.

The moment they start deciding whom they don’t want to salute subversion of democracy starts.

As far as court cases go, it is not upto the military to decide but courts that should have the final say.

In short term all this sounds cringy but seeds of strong democracy can be sown though only time tested measures without interference of organisations that shouldn’t have a say in it.

Good luck with the new PM and new government.