These Services Chiefs will salute Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister who is out on bail on money laundering charges.
Is this the dignity of Pakistan's armed forces?
they will not salute showbiz but dollar mamu
Is this the dignity of Pakistan's armed forces?
they will not salute showbiz but dollar mamu
Though i am supporter of IK, still i agree here.In a democracy the Service Chiefs don’t decide whom to salute and whom not to.
The moment they start deciding whom they don’t want to salute subversion of democracy starts.
As far as court cases go, it is not upto the military to decide but courts that should have the final say.
In short term all this sounds cringy but seeds of strong democracy can be sown though time tested measures without interference of organisations that shouldn’t have a say in it.
Good luck with the new PM and new government.
Your other thread about ethnicity got deleted where you bashed Punjabis but I wanted to make it clear, you have 0 knowledge on ethnicities and are very ignorant.
Is this the dignity of Pakistan's armed forces?
They are saluting the Position, not the individuals. Same as Jr. officers saluting the COAS position not the individuals.
Is this the dignity of Pakistan's armed forces?
They salute the office of prime minister not the man
Is this the dignity of Pakistan's armed forces?
In a democracy the Service Chiefs don’t decide whom to salute and whom not to.
Well those that sever external masters are capable of anything
Is this the dignity of Pakistan's armed forces?
Its the man infront of them. Not the officeThey salute the office of prime minister not the man