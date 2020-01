These photos show protests in Istanbul and Xinjiang and a migrant shelter in Thailand

Three images purported to show Uighur Muslims in detention camps in China have been shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook. The photos have been shared in a misleading context; they were shot, separately, during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2018, a demonstration in China's Xinjiang region in 2009, and at a migrant shelter in Thailand in 2014.