These Mini Nuclear Reactors Can be Built Anywhere

SQ8 said: On topic: Nuclear energy is still one of(if not the) cleanest sources out there but requires a very high degree of maintenance and technical knowhow compared to solar.

There's this little issue of nuclear waste being dangerous for thousands of years. You know 100 years from now people using fusion reactors are going to call it mind boggling reckless for people today to have been creating such an unneeded hazard for future generations using fission.