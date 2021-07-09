These golden words, "In Pakistan yay or nay, other nations fate will be sealed". Koi shak??

Taimoor Khan
Sit down you little criten. These things, their significance are off high understanding. You ofcourse have not reached maturity level to grasp.Whats the use of such childish threads? No one is born supreme, it all depends on the behavior and taqwa and frankly most Pakistanis are no different than indians or westerners.
Id rather focus on the inflation and poverty and huge debts to repay, instead of boasting through thin air.